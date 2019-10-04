When the baseline for community discussion starts with AOC.

When the closest thing to a voice of reason in the town hall is AOC, the nutty people in the audience just seem that much nuttier.

And they suggest things like we “start eating babies.”

24 Replies to “When the baseline for community discussion starts with AOC.”

      1. Anonymous

        You’re familiar with the countries warmongering Ben Shapiro is willing to bomb?

        “While his peers are dodging sniper bullets and IEDs in Afghanistan and Iraq, Mr. Shapiro is bravely urging them to invade five more countries in the establishment of global empire from the safety of his Harvard dorm room.” -WND.

  4. Anonymous

    If I would have been there, I would have told here it’s not the co2, it’s the water vapor. I just hope she doesn’t have children.

    1. AOC visits televised version of DFP

      Exactly! It is a televised version of the daily discourse over at Dakota Free Press and AOC stops by as a guest.

      1. Anonymous

        Just add a smokey room where those goofy regulars are wheezing, chronic bronchitis coughing from years of smoking weed, Grudz and McTaggert wearing gas masks to protect their lungs and you have the video of CH’s blog with AOC visiting perfectly.

  8. Anne Beal

    I hope that within 24 hours, Tucker Carlson will have her on for an interview, we will learn the identity of the Swedish professor, and Mr Powers will be taking orders for shirts that day “Save the Planet. Eat the Children”

  9. Pat Powers

    I will note that my wife thinks this is an actor, but I know there are plenty of nutty people in the world, and believe this could be one of them.

  10. Anonymous

    Confirmed Trump plant, got you all lathered up exactly like they had hoped. Ya’ll are so damn smart and observant, can’t see how this would slip by you.

    1. @SoDakCampaigns

      I don’t know that anybody “fell for it,” everybody thought she was nuts and we find she’s affiliated with former Democratic candidate Larouche, who has always been a loon.

      At the very least, it was hilarious.

