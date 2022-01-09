Which Republican legislators were *not* in the first round of endorsements for Governor Kristi Noem?

The press release from yesterday noting Governor Kristi Noem’s early endorsements from legislators has gotten a lot of attention in the day it has been out there. And one of the items I keep getting pinged on is “who is not in the list?”

So, here is the list of Republican legislators who are holding their cards a little closer to their chest.

Senator Jack Kolbeck Senator Joshua Klumb Senator Julie Frye-Mueller Senator Larry Zikmund Senator Maggie Sutton Senator Michael Rohl Senator R. Blake Curd Senator Timothy Johns Senator V. J. Smith

Representative Aaron Aylward Representative Bethany Soye Representative Chris Karr Representative Drew Dennert Representative Jess Olson Representative John Mills Representative Jon Hansen Representative Kaleb Weis Representative Kevin Jensen Representative Liz May Representative Marli Wiese Representative Marty Overweg Representative Phil Jensen Representative Randy Gross Representative Rhonda Milstead Representative Richard Vasgaard Representative Roger Chase Representative Sam Marty Representative Scott Odenbach Representative Spencer Gosch Representative Steven Haugaard Representative Sue Peterson Representative Taffy Howard Representative Tamara St. John Representative Tina Mulally Representative Tom Pischke Representative Tony Randolph

I suspect there are a few who were not available, and will be on the next list that comes out. And, there is that legislator who is running against her, regardless of how futile an effort that’s going to be.

He’s probably not going to be endorsing, at least for a while.