Michael Clark: My time in the Office –Week #4 Coffee anyone?

A mainstay of the legislative session is the Cracker Barrels and Legislative Coffees. This is where the legislators go back to their districts an discuss the issues.

So far I have many semi-private sessions, kind of hi-Jacked Theresa Stehly’s Coffee with the Council,  and Yesterday I had my first public event.

Normally, when I meet some one for coffee to discuss the issues, I have some idea about topic. I can do a little research, and be prepared with facts. With the public forum, other than IM 22 issues, I didn’t have a clue what topics would be discussed. Given the amount of mail I have received on SB 61 (updating regulations dealing with nurse practitioners) I guess this would come up.

Last Friday was the last day for bills to be submitted, and there were a number that dropped; Many, we didn’t get a chance to read. To my (I can’t speak to the rest of the panel) delight, the moderator referred to the bills by number. That made it easy to look up, to be honest some of those bill I was wonder what the problem was, others it was glaringly obvious.

I should give a tip of the hat to the Sioux Falls Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. They did a great job in keeping the peace, and making sure everyone behaved themselves. The was one IM22 protester holding a sign, and he was asked to put the sign away, and he left. Near the end, there were a few shouts from the crowd, and the moderator quickly restored order. There was also a group who had unhappy face signs and would show them when ever something was said that displeased them.

The real action happen afterwards. This is when we can have one on one conversations with the people. For the most part they were productive, except, the coffee ran out.

This is the only coffee for this session I have been scheduled for. I am sure there will be more opportunities for me to meet the the people of district.  I prefer the more informal format, where we can have a discussion, instead of just one question one answer.

Daughter on way to Pierre to serve as legislative page!

On a personal note, on this Superbowl Sunday, my overachiever Daughter #4, Sydney, just departed the family domicile post-haste to drive to Pierre to serve as a legislative page in the State Senate during the third paging term, sponsored by our State Senator Larry Tidemann.

My #2 daughter Meredith, who had previously served as a page in the House, offered her a bit of advice for her time in Pierre. She suggested that Sydney have a card printed as follows that she can hand out:

Probably a bit too constraining, but indicative of the cross my daughters bear in relation to me.

Right now for Sydney, based on scholarships and an early offer of law school (if she completes an honor’s degree and maintains a certain GPA) it’s looking like she’s leaning towards USD. She’s made early noise about a degree in political science, which she can get at either school, but unless SDSU gets on the stick and ponies up on some scholarship offers, I’m going to lose another child to the state’s lesser University.

And that could permanently damage her standings in the contest for favorite child of her father’s.

Seriously though, I’m proud of my daughter, and excited for her and the opportunity to see how our legislative process works in Pierre.

Who knows, maybe she’ll be Governor someday.

Increased Meth supply being shipped in from Legal Pot States according to Attorney General

Interesting statistic from the Attorney General this AM.

The increased availability of meth in South Dakota is coming into the state alongside pot from those states that have legalized it. And both are creating a dangerous, armed drug culture in quiet South Dakota:

Attorney General Marty Jackley said the factors behind violent crime vary but typically involve controlled substances.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which handles high-volume methamphetamine cases, is prosecuting more of them. The number of federal-level meth-related prosecutions in South Dakota jumped from 24 in 2010 to 46 in 2015 after peaking at 57 in 2014.

In Rapid City, meth was involved in three of the four officer-involved shootings during police Chief Karl Jegeris’ first two years in his job.

The meth increase has come without the aid of home labs. Instead, it’s coming from out of state, Jackley said, alongside shipments of marijuana from Colorado, Washington and Oregon. “All three of those states have the same thing in common: They have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes,” Jackley said.

The public’s appetite for high-grade marijuana and methamphetamine has fostered a more violent drug culture in which buyers and sellers are more likely to arm themselves, Sioux Falls police Chief Matt Burns said.

Read it all here in the Rapid City Journal.

Another good reason not to add South Dakota to the list where people “grow their own medicine.”

US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: If Anyone Can Fill Justice Scalia’s Shoes, Judge Gorsuch Can

If Anyone Can Fill Justice Scalia’s Shoes, Judge Gorsuch Can
By Sen. John Thune

When Justice Antonin Scalia unexpectedly passed away last year, the country lost more than veteran of the Supreme Court. It lost a man who was universally respected by his colleagues in the courtroom, both behind and in front of the bench, and a man who will undoubtedly go down as one of the most brilliant legal minds in American history. Justice Scalia’s reverence for the law and Constitution was as evident in his written work as it was in his methodical and oftentimes witty oratory. He loved the court and his country, and his shoes will be big ones to fill.    

Not that there is ever an ordinary vacancy on the court, but when Justice Scalia passed away, it came at an extraordinary time. America was in the middle of a heated presidential election, and President Obama was months away from leaving office. In order to protect the selection and confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice from the heat of election-year politics, Senate Republicans decided the best option was for the American people to have a voice in the process.

That meant Republicans were willing and prepared to give whoever was elected as the 45th president (Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton) the power to nominate the next Supreme Court justice. It also meant that the next Senate (led by Republicans or Democrats) would be the group to provide its advice and consent to the president on his or her nominee. Both the next president and the next Senate would be free from the political rhetoric and rancor of the campaign trail. 

By now, we all know how the election ended. Donald Trump won, and he selected an extremely well-qualified, mainstream jurist who is ready to serve on the highest court in the land. Senate Republicans retained our majority, and we are ready get to work on the people’s business, which includes quickly confirming Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch’s resume is impeccable. He is the graduate of Oxford University, Harvard Law School, and Columbia University. He served as a clerk for two Supreme Court justices, including Anthony Kennedy who still serves on the court today. For more than a decade, Judge Gorsuch has served on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, a position to which he received unanimous support in the Senate. Perhaps most importantly, Judge Gorsuch believes that Supreme Court justices should be like an umpire who calls balls and strikes. The law is the law, and Judge Gorsuch agrees.

It is unfortunate that before this nominee was even announced, my Democrat colleagues in the Senate launched a filibuster campaign in an attempt to block the nomination. Not because of the character or qualifications of the person who would ultimately receive it, but because they think the seat belongs to someone else. 

To be clear, seats on the Supreme Court do not belong to a president, a political party, or even a justice himself. The Supreme Court and the seats of which it is comprised belong to the American people. They, as should my Democrat colleagues who not that long ago believed we needed nine justices on the Supreme Court, are ready to fill this vacancy so Judge Gorsuch can get to work without delay. 

US Senator Mike Rounds’ Weekly Column: Judge Gorsuch an Excellent choice for Supreme Court

Judge Gorsuch an Excellent choice for Supreme Court
by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)

Americans mourned the passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly last year in the middle of the presidential election. Justice Scalia was one of the strongest defenders of the Constitution who fought fiercely against judicial activism and legislating from the bench. Replacing him will be extremely difficult, and is of the utmost importance, as Supreme Court Justices can dramatically alter the course of our nation in just one vote.

President Trump has made an excellent choice in nominating Judge Gorsuch to replace Justice Scalia on the bench. An avid outdoorsman, Judge Gorsuch was born in Colorado, educated at Columbia, Harvard and Oxford, and for the past 10 years has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver. He has previously clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy. Throughout his career, he has a clear record of following the Constitution as it was written and following the rule of law.  We believe Judge Gorsuch espouses the same approach as Justice Scalia and has a strong understanding of federalism upon which our country is built. 

In our federal system, the Supreme Court of the United States is the highest court in the country and has ultimate jurisdiction over all federal courts. Because the current makeup of the court is evenly split between conservative and liberal-leaning justices, filling this 9th spot is as important as ever. This next justice has the potential to hold incredible influence over the ideological direction of the court for a generation to come.  The Supreme Court is the final authority for interpreting federal laws and the Constitution. It is one of the most important responsibilities in our federal system.

That is why the decision was made early on by Leader McConnell and others to give the American people a voice in the process of replacing Justice Scalia, by waiting to confirm the next Justice until the 45th President was in office and able to nominate someone him or herself.  We held that belief even when it looked like our party would not win the presidency. But as we have been reminded, elections have consequences. The American people chose to elect President Trump, who throughout his campaign said that he would nominate someone “in the mold of the late Justice Scalia. 

President Trump made good on fulfilling that promise when he nominated Judge Gorsuch to the Court. Judge Gorsuch is greatly respected on both sides of the aisle. In fact, he was previously confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit unanimously – with not a single Republican or Democrat member of the Senate dissenting. Nearly a dozen Democrat Senators who did not oppose his nomination in 2006 still serve in the Senate today, including Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Diane Feinstein and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. 

As such, we expect the Senate will continue its tradition of approving highly competent, qualified individuals to the Supreme Court in an up or down vote following a thorough vetting process. We owe it to the late Justice Scalia, our judicial system, the Constitution and every American to see his conformation through. 

Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Try Out a Heart-Healthy Habit

Try Out a Heart-Healthy Habit
By Rep. Kristi Noem

Heart attacks and heart disease carry with them a lot of misperceptions.  We’ve seen characters in our favorite TV shows clutch their chests and collapse.  We’ve watched as doctors warned older men and folks who struggle with their weight about the risks their hearts face.  But these images only paint a partial picture.  The reality is that anyone can be affected – anyone. 

February marks American Heart Month, so I wanted to use this space to clear up some misperceptions and share a few tips from the experts.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States.  Even for women, it’s more deadly than all forms of cancer combined.  People of all ages can be affected.

When it comes to heart attacks, while about two-thirds of people will experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or fatigue in the days leading up to an attack, not all do.  Women often times will not experience these types of symptoms.  Some people experience nausea or vomiting, which can be easily mistaken as food poisoning or the flu. Lightheadedness, feelings of sweatiness, heavy pounding of the heart, or loss of consciousness may also be signs.  If you experience symptoms, call 911 immediately.

While it’s not always possible to entirely prevent heart disease, most of us can take steps to reduce our risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a few recommendations.

First, schedule a trip to your doctor’s office where you can ask them about heart health.  Use your doctor as a resource to help set goals.  Then, listen to their advice.  If you need medication – for high blood pressure, cholesterol, or something else – take it as prescribed.  If you’re having trouble doing so, you can talk to your doctor about that too.

Second, get out and get moving.  Even 15 minutes of walking a few times a week can make a difference.  Try it for February and see if you can make it a habit.  While you’re at it, they recommend kicking some other unhealthy habits too, like smoking.

Third, take a look at your plate.  Simple changes can have a big impact.  The American Heart Association posts great heart-healthy recipes at recipes.heart.org.  One of my favorites for this time of year is their homemade Tomato Basil Soup – only seven ingredients and less than 20 minutes to make.

Looking at these recommendations as lifelong changes can be intimidating, so I encourage you to take it a step at a time.  Start with February.  Set goals for this month, and when March hits, reevaluate.  Maybe you’ll be ready to add another 10-minute walk to your week or maybe you’ll see that your initial goals were too ambitious.  Wherever you’re at, use the rest of February to get educated about heart health and try out a new healthy habit – or two!

Governor Daugaard’s Weekly Column: Pursuing Constitutional Reforms

Pursuing Constitutional Reforms
A column by Gov. Dennis Daugaard

Being governor is a serious responsibility, and I’ve never taken it lightly. Sometimes, it means making a difficult decision that is necessary, but unpopular to some.

In my first year in office, our state faced a large budget deficit. There was not an easy or popular solution. As a new governor, I proposed ten percent cuts to eliminate the deficit. Many legislators supported me in making that tough decision. There were also those who criticized aspects of the plan, without proposing a workable alternative. That is the luxury of being in opposition – one can rely on the majority to make the difficult decisions.

We have faced a similar dilemma this year, because of the passage of Initiated Measure 22. Elected officials have an obligation to respect the will of the voters, but we also have a duty to defend our state constitution. Unfortunately, Initiated Measure 22 has numerous constitutional defects – so numerous, in fact, that a circuit judge held it was unconstitutional “beyond a reasonable doubt” and suspended it from staying in effect. In addition, the law was poorly drafted; even its supporters agreed it had problems that needed to be fixed.

There was no perfect answer in this situation. Leaving Initiated Measure 22 in place was not a viable option, due to its constitutional issues and other problems. It could not be enforced as written.

Another option was to repeal Initiated Measure 22, and return to the old laws. That was also not a good option, because it would have ignored the will of the voters.

The best option, in my opinion, is to replace Initiated Measure 22 with new pieces of legislation that are constitutional and workable, and that meet the same goals as those the voters had in mind. It’s not a perfect option, but it balances our need to respect the voters with our need to follow the state constitution.

I am joining with legislators to follow that middle path. Bills have already been introduced to address the important aspects of Initiated Measure 22. One bill will regulate gifts from lobbyists to state officials. A number of bills offer processes to deal with ethics complaints, and I am working with legislators to decide which bill would work best, or if we should combine the best ideas from several bills. The Secretary of State also has a bill to revise campaign finance laws, and there are ideas to improve that bill as well.

My commitment this session is that we will develop a constitutional, workable, responsible plan to respond to the will of the voters. If opponents disagree with that plan, I hope they will propose an alternative that is also comprehensive, constitutional and workable.

GOP Chair Forum in Yankton on February 6th

I had a note from the Yankton County GOP who are hosting a forum this next Monday, featuring representatives of the two slates for party Chair and Vice-Chair that will be running for the offices in Pierre on February 11th:

On Monday, February 6, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. we will have our regular monthly meeting at 314 Walnut, Yankton, South Dakota. However, this month we will have two special guests. As you might have heard there will be a contested election for the State Party Chair and Vice-Chair on February 11, 2017, in Pierre at 1:00 p.m.

We will be honored to have State Party Chair candidate Dan Lederman from Union County (who’s vice chair candidate is Linda Rausch from Meade County) and David Wheeler, Vice Chair Candidate from Beadle County (who is running with current State Party Chair Pam Roberts).

So far we have commitments from 3 other county parties to have representatives from their central committees coming to listen. Come one, come all, and hear about these candidates backgrounds and why they are running for their offices.

Jason Ravnsborg, Yankton County Chair