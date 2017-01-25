Delegation Encourages President to Quickly Approve South Dakota Disaster Declaration
Delegation Encourages President to Quickly Approve South Dakota Disaster Declaration
Gov. Daugaard Requested Declaration After Late 2016 Winter Storm Hit South Dakota
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) today wrote to President Trump to express their strong support for South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s request for a major disaster declaration that would cover 24 counties and two tribal governments across South Dakota. If approved, the federal disaster assistance would help communities recover from strong winter thunderstorms and a subsequent blizzard that resulted in flooding, significant snow and ice accumulations, and high-velocity straight-line winds across the state. Three people lost their lives as a result of the winter storm.
“We applaud the work of federal, state, county, and local entities in response to the historic storm system,” the delegation wrote. “Their efforts helped to mitigate the immediate impacts of the storm. However, the impact to public infrastructure across 24 counties and two tribal governments is severe. Many of these areas were still working to recover from the six presidential disaster declarations of the past four years. As the governor indicates, the storm is of ‘such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and the affected local governments, and supplemental federal assistance is necessary.’”
Full text of the letter is below:
The Honorable Donald Trump
President of the United States
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
Dear President Trump:
As members of the South Dakota congressional delegation, we write to express our full support of Governor Dennis Daugaard’s request for a major disaster declaration covering the South Dakota counties of Butte, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Grant, Haakon, Hamlin, Harding, Jackson, Jones, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Roberts, Stanley, Sully, and Ziebach Counties, as well as the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe within Dewey and Ziebach Counties and the Oglala Sioux Tribe. This declaration would greatly assist in recovery efforts from strong winter thunderstorms and a subsequent blizzard from December 24, 2016, through December 26, 2016, that resulted in flooding, significant snow and ice accumulations, and high-velocity straight-line winds across the state.
The governor’s disaster declaration request explains that the storms caused significant damage to public infrastructure in the affected counties, as well as the tragic loss of three lives. The storms damaged approximately 5,400 miles of rural electric cooperative power lines, as well as transmission lines and radio communications towers. The damages are especially overwhelming for our rural communities, with the per capita impact reaching a devastating $565.17 in Pennington County. Your approval of the request for a disaster declaration will accelerate recovery across the affected regions.
We applaud the work of federal, state, county, and local entities in response to the historic storm system. Their efforts helped to mitigate the immediate impacts of the storm. However, the impact to public infrastructure across 24 counties and two tribal governments is severe. Many of these areas were still working to recover from the six presidential disaster declarations of the past four years. As the governor indicates, the storm is of “such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and the affected local governments, and supplemental federal assistance is necessary.” This determination was reached on the basis of preliminary damage assessment completed by the state in cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
We respectfully request that you declare a major disaster for relevant areas of our state and that you instruct federal agencies to expedite the delivery of all forms of federal disaster assistance for which the state is eligible based upon that declaration. We would be pleased to offer any assistance that you may require in fulfilling this request.
Sincerely,
###
IM22 supporters threatening legislators and their families.
Unfortunately, Represent.US and other supporters of the unconstitutional Initiated Measure 22 are continuing to prosecute falsehoods against those trying to fix their mess.
And in some cases, advocates are taking their support of the measure currently being repealed a bit too far:
Curd said the efforts to campaign against individual lawmakers rather than work with them to find ways to reform pieces of the law had the effect of encouraging lawmakers to gut the measure.
“Their continued misrepresenting what it is that those of us that are out here trying to fix this tremendous train wreck of a law that we have now shows me that there’s really not an interest in changing tactics,” Curd said.
Some of the campaigning has led to more serious messages from South Dakota voters. Langer said she received a message on the Senate floor this week from a constituent saying that if she didn’t call him back in 10 minutes, he’d go after her family.
“It’s a bit unsettling,” Langer said.
State highway patrol officers, as part of their protocol, responded to the individual and monitored Langer’s home.
Gov. Daugaard Appoints Marli Wiese To District 8 House Seat
Gov. Daugaard Appoints Marli Wiese To District 8 House Seat
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that he will appoint Marli Wiese (WEE’-zee) of Madison to the South Dakota State House of Representatives. Wiese will be sworn in as a state representative on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
“I thank Marli Wiese for agreeing, on short notice, to accept this appointment,” said Gov. Daugaard. “I know she will be an effective advocate for her district and our state.”
Wiese is a lifelong resident of the Madison area. She is a graduate of Madison High School and Nettleton Commercial College. Wiese and her husband, Reggie, have operated their family farm since 1976. The Wieses have three children and ten grandchildren.
“Representing District 8 and South Dakota is an honor,” said Wiese. “I want to Thank Gov. Daugaard for his confidence in me and look forward to beginning my duties in Pierre.”
In addition to operating their farm, Wiese works part-time as a transcriptionist and at her church, West Center Baptist Church. She serves on the board of the Madison Central School Education Foundation, is vice chair of the Lake County Republican Party and is a member of PEO.
Wiese will replace Rep. Mathew Wollman, who resigned from the State House on Monday. Like Wollman, she will represent District 8, which encompasses Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties.
-30-
SDGOP Press Release: WHERE’S SLICK RICK?
WHERE’S SLICK RICK?
Pierre, SD – January 25, 2017 – This week, South Dakota lawmakers took the first step in repealing unconstitutional Initiated Measure 22. During the more than two hours of testimony and questioning, not one of IM22’s initial sponsors were anywhere to be seen, including Rick Weiland. Instead, IM22 hired a paid lobbyist to give testimony.
“I think it’s ironic that not one IM22 sponsor or spokesman was in attendance yesterday, instead sending their hired lobbyist,” said South Dakota Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Budmayr. “I did see Mr. Weiland sent out a misleading press release earlier this week. It’s too bad he didn’t have the courage to attend the committee hearing and explain to everyone why he and his operative friends misled voters and put a measure on the ballot they knew in advance was unconstitutional,” added Budmayr.
More than $1.73 million dollars was spent to pass Initiated Measure 22 last year. Of that money, 98% came from outside South Dakota and 61% came from dark money groups that don’t disclose their donors. Outside groups are now spending tens of thousands of dollars to run slanderous ads against South Dakota lawmakers.
“There’s still time for Mr. Weiland and his buddies who made a lot of money working for the out-of-state group to pass IM22 to come to Pierre and testify,” said the GOP’s Executive Director. “You’d think with all the money they’re spending on ads attacking our legislators, they could charter a plane and get to the capitol without much trouble,” added Budmayr.
Lawmakers in Pierre have publicly committed to replacing the unconstitutional IM22 with good government legislation that addresses voter’s concerns, and several of those bills have been introduced.
Argus questions Huether support for public ed. Huether responds by pointing out support for two tax increases.
Well that’s one way to show it.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader had an article yesterday questioning Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether’s support for public education, as a result of a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week:
Sioux Falls public school leaders expressed disappointment Monday with Mayor Mike Huether’s decision to promote a national school choice campaign.
Huether signed a proclamation declaring this week to be “School Choice Week” in Sioux Falls. The observance coincides with National School Choice Week, a campaign largely supported by groups that advocate for taxpayer funding of private schools.
“My first reaction is that it’s unfortunate,” said Kate Parker, school board vice president, of Huether’s proclamation. “Because I do believe that we have really great choices within our own public school system.”
Of course, with former Democrat Mayor Mike Huether being one of the thinnest-skinned politicians in the state, that pronouncement triggered him, and forced him to send out an odd press release where he self-declared that he is a supporter of public education:
Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Mayor Mike Huether wishes to clear up misconceptions created by a recent article published in the Argus Leader. Today’s article titled “Did Mayor Huether just take stance against public schools?” is not reflective of the Mayor’s feelings about public education, nor did the Argus Leader reporter ask this important question or other relevant questions in her email interview with the Mayor yesterday.
and..
Mayor Mike and Cindy Huether have long supported and advocated for the public school system. In fact, they were the co-chairs of the last two opt-out campaigns to increase funding for Sioux Falls public schools, along with many other leadership and stewardship roles.
In a nutshell, in response to the Argus Leader article, Huether claims that the Argus article was wrong, because he twice chaired measures for the Sioux Falls public school district to raise taxes on Sioux Falls citizens.
Er, yeah. You go with that one Mayor Mike. Good luck.
Note from GOP Leaders on Pam Roberts running for GOP Chair.
For those of you watching the GOP Chairmanship race, the State Republican Party sent this note out today from Governor Daugaard, Congresswoman Noem, and Senators Rounds and Thune.
Noem, Others Discuss Death Tax Impact
Noem, Others Discuss Death Tax Impact
NOEM DISCUSSES DEATH TAX IMPACT ON FAMILY’S FARM
ROGER SCHULLER – CLAREMONT, SOUTH DAKOTA
“To a family who has farmed the same land for a hundred years, nothing is more important than passing the business on to the next generation. We want to hand off the land to our son and grandchildren, but paying the Estate Tax bill could force us to sell land or go into debt. Congresswoman Noem is a family farmer who understands the burden created by inheritance taxes and we are grateful that she is working to eliminate them. Getting rid of the Estate Tax will protect our livelihoods and our communities.” [emphasis added]
132 ORGANIZATIONS SIGN LETTER SUPPORTING BILL
Family Business Coalition – View Full Letter
Palmer Schoening, Chairman of the Family Business Coalition said: “… The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2017 provides much needed relief to family business owners and farmers working with the intent to pass their businesses to the next generation. … Family businesses are important pillars in the communities that they are a part of and provide the majority of jobs in the country. According to the Harvard Business Review family businesses account for 60 percent of workers and 78 percent of new jobs.” [emphasis added]
###
Rounds Questions SBA Nominee Linda McMahon During Confirmation Hearing
Rounds Questions SBA Nominee Linda McMahon During Confirmation Hearing
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, today questioned Linda McMahon, nominee to be administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), on the role the agency would take to withdraw the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.
“Many family farms and ranches would be impacted by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Waters of the U.S. rule,” said Rounds during the hearing. “The SBA’s Office of Advocacy sent a letter on October 1, 2014, to the EPA’s Administrator Gina McCarthy and Major General John Peabody of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers criticizing the WOTUS rule and its impact on small business. In fact, they actually recommended the entire rule be withdrawn…If you are confirmed as administrator of the SBA, would you be willing to write a similar letter recommending once again that this rule be withdrawn?”
“I would look forward to working with you and other members of the committee to make sure that we have the right regulations in place and not overly burdensome ones,” replied McMahon.
Rounds is a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, which has jurisdiction over Ms. McMahon’s confirmation hearing.
###
Noem Invites Trump to South Dakota at Legislature’s Request
Noem Invites Trump to South Dakota at Legislature’s Request
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today invited President Trump to visit South Dakota, highlighting the historic significance of Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse as well as the state’s thriving economy. Noem’s request came after the South Dakota Legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 1, which formally invited President Trump to the state.
“As we work together to improve the path to prosperity for all Americans, I hope you visit South Dakota, and particularly, the faces etched in stone that memorialize the foundation upon which America’s greatness rests,” wrote Noem.
The text of the letter follows:
—-
January 24, 2017
The Honorable Donald Trump
President of the United States of America
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
Dear Mr. President,
George Washington’s leadership, Thomas Jefferson’s commitment to liberty, Theodore Roosevelt’s roughrider spirit, Abraham Lincoln’s ode to freedom: These pillars of American greatness are captured on Mount Rushmore’s cliffs and brought to life by the people of the Great State of South Dakota. With this in mind, I am writing today to invite you to visit our state and America’s memorial to democracy.
Additionally, just a few miles from Mount Rushmore rests the immense mountain carving of Crazy Horse, a legendary Native American leader. The formation, which is the world’s largest in-progress mountain carving, will reach hundreds of feet into the air and stand as a lasting symbol of the role Native Americans have played in the growth and development of our nation.
Finally, I would note that South Dakota serves as a microcosm of American innovation and prosperity. From the farms and ranches that span the heartland to the high-tech manufacturing and entrepreneurship taking hold in the state’s cities and towns, South Dakota has found a way to weather the national economic recession. Our state is consistently listed as a top state for businesses and has maintained one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates.
As we work together to improve the path to prosperity for all Americans, I hope you visit South Dakota, and particularly, the faces etched in stone that memorialize the foundation upon which America’s greatness rests. This is an invitation I extend with the support of nearly two dozen state lawmakers, who, as one of their first legislative acts in 2017, introduced and passed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 1, inviting you to visit our state. I look forward to your response.
Sincerely,
KRISTI NOEM
Member of Congress
###