While excitement over GOP leadership contest, Democrats ready to throw the bums out.

While South Dakota Republicans have a sense of excitement and competition over the choices they have to lead the South Dakota Republican Party over the course of the next two year cycle, Democrats involved with their party aren’t sounding very enthused over what their party is doing.

In fact, they’re openly noting that their leadership has forgotten that they’re a political party, and it’s time for “an intervention:”

Locally, I attended an E-board meeting of the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) on Saturday. I will not bore you with the details. Suffice it to say, the SDDP has lost its way. Its Chair has forgotten its primary goal is to elect Democrats. Instead, she wants to husband its resources for ballot initiatives, referendums, and constitutional amendments. Despite her own promises, she resists committing $100,000.00 in unbudgeted funds to organize in the Black Hills and Indian reservations and her staff stated they would stay holed up in the Sioux Empire. An intervention is needed.

Speaking of Sioux Falls, Mayor Huether vetoed an ordinance directing the Parks Board to video its meetings. He believes the light of day would inhibit their work. If he is right, you have to wonder about what nefarious work the Park Board does that he doesn’t want the public to learn about. We seem to have government at its most autocratic. Thank God, Mayor Huether left the Democratic Party to become an Independent. Or was it a Libertarian or Constitutionalist. Has anyone checked? Let me know. Maybe he just became a Huetherite.

Read it all at Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls.

Michael Clark: My time in office-Week #3 From Outside In to Inside Out

As a citizen journalist, during session I can go to the capitol, sit in on committee hearings and observe the testimony  offered on various bills.  I can sit in the darken galleries and observe the floor debate.  aside from a passing ‘Hello’ or ‘Hi’ You’re pretty much left alone.  The Sergeant-at-Arms will come by to check on you and make sure that you are not up to any shenanigans. You can watch the coming and going of various people.  If you ask someone a question, they are courteous enough to help you find your way.   If you are really lucky, someone will spot you and offer a real comment.  Watching a floor debate on a topic like HB 1069 is really interesting, there is a lot going on.  Once you’re done you can leave and no one will really notice, except now, there will be an empty parking spot in the parking lot.

Looking in from the outside

My day as a legislature starts with a cup of coffee.  I check my e-mail and news feeds to see if anything happened overnight I might need to be aware of.  Unless I have breakfast somewhere, I will grab a sandwich at McDonald’s or Burger King.  If I have some extra time, I might stop by the Highlander. Some time in the morning, I will video chat with my wife, and make sure all is well at home.

When I get to the capitol, I will typically park as far back as I can.  I can use the exercise, I generally don’t have to compete for a parking space and the parking lot is clean off a bit better, there isn’t as much ice to navigate.  I will normally use the grand staircase to get to the third floor. I use the public lobby on the north side of the chamber, I noted there are a number of lobbyist either on the phone or working their computers.  I get to my locker, to hang up my hat and coat.  I get my coffee cup and get a fresh cup, then walk to my desk to find a pile of papers, nic-nacs and other ‘stuff’  I read, review, and deal with each piece.  I set up the I-Pad, and answer some e-mail and review the day’s bills.

The lobbyist have moved from the lobby and balcony to the back of the chamber. They will come to my desk ask for my attention.  They might pitch a position or ask me to sponsor a bill.  fellow legislators will ask questions, the pages and interns are busy dropping more stuff, I try to listen to each one.  After each visit I try to get going on the e-mails, again.  Sometimes I may have to start the same e-mail six or seven times before I can send it.  If I have a committee meeting, I will take the tablet so I have everything in front of me.  Each day is a little different, some days I need to stop by the LRC, or some other office.  Sometimes I need to reach out a contact for some research for a bill.  There is never a shortage of people who want to talk to me about just about any topic.

From the chief clerk position. From the Inside looking out

If someone is serving lunch, at the capitol I will grap a bite. otherwise, I will head to the basement and grab something from Tom’s Cafe.  Unless I can’t avoid it, I will not bring food to my desk. Coffee, water, maybe even some juice; However for food, my desk is a no-go zone.

SDBP Camera sees all.

During the session I try to stay focus on the task at hand.  It is easy to get distracted.  E-mails are coming in there are chat requests.  on occasion some jerk will flash something in the gallery.  I am ever mindful that everything I say, everything I do is duly recorded and transmitted on South Dakota Public Broadcasting network via the internet.

After the session I try to get some more e-mail answered, I know there a number of social events in going on. and I try to attend as many I can, even if it is just to pop in make an appearance, then off to the next event.

I try to end each day with another video chat with my wife and daughter, A glass of wine (I do not drink and drive.)  and try to decompress the day.

As a legislator, everyone trys to remember my name, and where I’m from, and they will write, call, and e-mail me.  Some of them remember me from this blog, some know me as Raymond’s dad, and some know me because I wear a hat.

Some of you know that each session is different for different reasons.  I just didn’t expect to get this intense this fast.

This weekend we had a four day weekend! and we’ll be back at it Tuesday morning for Week #4.

Pam Roberts’ announcement of candidacy for State GOP Chair

In the race for Republican GOP Chairman, an announcement came out from Pam Roberts on Tuesday of this week from her personal e-mail declaring her candidacy for a second term of office.

As SDWC readers know, this year may mark the first time in a long while where there’s a competitive race for the office, with word of former Senate Assistant Majority Leader Dan Lederman out contacting people and indicating that he’s running.

For those of you following the race with interest:

US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: It’s Time to Bury the Death Tax

It’s Time to Bury the Death Tax
By Sen. John Thune

Benjamin Franklin once famously quipped that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” While there’s some truth to what Franklin said, we certainly don’t need a system where Americans are taxed at death. The idea that death could be a taxable event might come as a surprise to some people, but believe it or not, the IRS sometimes and unfairly views death as a final chance to help fill its coffers. I strongly disagree, which is why I’m continuing my years-long fight to permanently repeal the estate tax – or the death tax, which is a far more accurate characterization.

The reality of the death tax hits families at the worst possible moment. The last thing families need to worry about when they’re grieving the loss of a loved one is how and when they’ll deal with the long arm of the IRS. The underlying premise of the death tax, which is re-taxing wealth that has already been taxed, is fundamentally unfair. It also hits every family differently. In South Dakota, for example, family-owned farms and ranches are often land rich and cash poor. On paper, a family with a several-thousand acre farm might seem far wealthier than what’s reflected in the family checkbook or savings account.

Anyone who has run a farm or ranch knows that land alone doesn’t pay the bills. The land represents an opportunity to earn a living, put food on the table, send kids to school, and keep the operation running from one day to the next. Without it, the farm doesn’t exist. The IRS takes the opposite approach. It only sees lines on a balance sheet. The IRS lumps land value with other assets, like cash in bank accounts and the owner’s home. In too many cases, the land and other assets can put the farm owner and his or her family directly in the crosshairs of death tax.

Some people argue that with smart lawyers and accountants and complicated estate planning, individuals can avoid having to pay the death tax at all. While that might be true for some of the wealthiest people who can afford both the ongoing time and financial burden of effective estate planning, that’s not the case for everyone. Estate planning comes at a cost, and every dollar spent on a lawyer or accountant is a dollar that isn’t reinvested into growing a business, hiring new employees, or boosting paychecks. That money isn’t used as effectively as possible while the individual is alive, long before the death tax may even apply.

Abolishing the death tax would give Americans greater peace of mind so they can focus on what really matters, and that’s why I’m committed to this fight. According to the American Farm Bureau, thousands of farms in South Dakota would exceed the death tax’s exemption level today, just based on the value of their land. My primary interest in taking up this cause has always been to protect those farmers and ranchers and to put this onerous tax six feet under once and for all.  

US Senator Mike Rounds’ Weekly Column: Internships Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look at Capitol Hill

Internships Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look at Capitol Hill
by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)

For students interested in a career crafting public policy, an internship in a Senate office can be an excellent opportunity to see firsthand how our federal government functions. My office offers internships year-round in both my Washington, D.C., and South Dakota offices for college students and recent graduates. 

Interns have an important job in the overall functioning of a Senate office. They help all our staff do their jobs more efficiently by assisting with legislative research, circulating letters to be signed by other senators and, perhaps most importantly, listening to the folks in South Dakota who call or visit us so they can share their messages directly with me. Interns in each of my offices are oftentimes the first people South Dakotans see when they come to visit, and the individuals answering the phones in our offices. 

Interns in the Washington office may work on a number of varying tasks over the course of a day. The life of a Capitol Hill intern is different each day, which gives interns the opportunity to explore various interest areas during their time in our office so they can find what they’re passionate about doing. Some of the jobs in our Washington office may include tracking legislation, researching bills, attending committee hearings and briefings, leading tours of the U.S. Capitol building, handling constituent phone calls, sorting mail and providing legislative support. Additionally, interns in our D.C. office have the opportunity to participate in the Senate Intern Lecture Series, where they can speak with Members of Congress, military leaders and others in top positions of government. 

South Dakota office interns also have ample opportunity to assist staff with different jobs, but the duties are more constituent-focused. Our interns in the South Dakota offices will work on researching constituent inquiries and requests, participating in outreach activities, assisting staff on special projects, handling phone calls and constituent requests and sorting mail.

In all offices, students will work closely with constituents and staff, polish their research and writing skills and gain an in-depth understanding of a Senate office. We are able to offer college credit, as well. Most of our interns spend an entire semester working in our offices, and some take evening or online classes to work on their degrees while interning. We are able to offer our Washington interns a stipend to help cover their housing expenses while they are in D.C.

South Dakotans interested in applying for an internship in my office are encouraged to visit my website at www.rounds.senate.gov/internships to learn more about the program. Additionally, feel free to call any of our offices with questions about being an intern. Internships are available in my Washington, D.C., Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City offices.

Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Repealing the Death Tax

Repealing the Death Tax
By Rep. Kristi Noem

My dad woke up at the crack of dawn almost every day in pursuit of his American Dream: to build a farm large enough that his kids could grow up and farm together, if we wanted to.  It’s the same reason most parents get up and go to work every morning; they’re trying to give their kids something they didn’t have.

For the better part of my 20s, however, I didn’t know if my dad’s dream would be seen through.  As many reading this now know, we lost my dad unexpectedly in a farm accident.  I was pretty young – recently married, working on my college degree, getting ready to have our first baby.  It changed our whole life.

While we were still trying to pick up the pieces after my dad died, our family received a letter from the IRS.  Because of this tragedy that had undermined our sense of security, the Death Tax was now about to undermine our financial security.

Although we had cattle, machinery and land, we didn’t have the money to pay what the IRS was asking for.  Selling land didn’t seem to be a good option.  After all, it was my dad who had warned me, “Don’t get rid of land. God isn’t making any more of it.”  Selling the cattle and machinery would basically shut the farm down, so that wasn’t an option either.  

Eventually, we were able to secure a loan.  While this kept the farm up and running, it impacted operations for about a decade and forced us to make some pretty difficult executive decisions so we could make ends meet.

Because no family should have to go through what ours did, I introduced legislation earlier this Congress to fully and permanently repeal the Death Tax.  

Of course my own family’s story is wrapped around this issue, but at the core of it all, I reject the Death Tax on the principle that it is a double tax.  Families asked to pay the Death Tax have already paid taxes when they bought the land, machinery, or inventory (in the case of a small business). They shouldn’t be taxed on it again simply because a loved one has passed away. 

Additionally, this tax disproportionately impacts farmers, ranchers and small businesses, who may have a large number of assets, but not necessarily cash in the bank.  Some may be forced to close the doors altogether just to pay this tax.  It’s not right.

With broad support for repeal within the Trump administration and Congress, I’m hopeful we’ll finally be able to repeal this unfair and immoral double tax.  Simply put, a lifetime of hard work shouldn’t be undermined because of a greedy federal Death Tax policy.

Governor Daugaard’s Weekly Column: Washington Looking To The States

Washington Looking To The States
A column by Gov. Dennis Daugaard: 

On Friday, Jan. 20, I was in Washington, D.C., among the many who attended the inaugural ceremonies for our 45th President.  As governor, I was provided a seat on the platform, among other governors, former presidents, Supreme Court justices, senators and members of Congress. For someone like me, who grew up on a small farm, and attended a one-room school, being among those seated behind President Trump was both surreal and humbling. 

In recent years, the regulations and unfunded mandates imposed by the federal government have been a concern. Under the EPA alone, the last eight years have seen 4,000 new rules, requiring an estimated 33 million hours of paperwork and a price tag of $334 billion in compliance costs. Under the Affordable Care Act, another 3,852 new federal regulations were adopted, with an annual price tag of more than $116 billion.

Some of these regulations are overly burdensome to the states, and nonsensical. For instance, Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, requires state Medicaid and health program agencies to post notices in the state’s top 15 languages. Even though South Dakota has only about 200 residents who speak French, we are still required to print all significant publications in French. 

With President Trump’s inauguration, I am hopeful many of these unreasonable regulations will be repealed. I look forward to an administration that respects limited government, is committed to reining in the federal bureaucracy and understands the role of the states in a federal system. Both the Trump Administration and leaders in Congress have been reaching out to governors, asking for ways to eliminate red tape and return flexibility to the states.  

While I was in Washington, D.C., for the inaugural, I was invited to speak with members of the Senate Finance Committee about South Dakota’s recommendations concerning Medicaid reform

I cautioned the senators against a “one-size-fits-all” approach to funding state Medicaid programs, and urged them to pass reforms that are equitable to rural states and also to states that have not expanded Medicaid. State governments should have the option of establishing work requirements or requiring wellness activities or performance benchmarks for Medicaid enrollees. These approaches could help keep costs down and improve health outcomes for individuals. 

I also identified the Medicaid/Indian Health Services reimbursement issue as South Dakota’s number one priority and urged the senators to consider this issue when repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. The federal government needs to live up to its obligation to provide health care for Native Americans. 

I am encouraged that the Trump Administration and federal lawmakers are asking for state input. My meeting with Senate Finance Committee members marked the first time since my election in 2010 that governors have been asked by members of Congress to come to Washington to give our state’s perspective on federal reforms. I am hopeful they will take South Dakota’s priorities under serious consideration and, in the coming years, continue to look to the states.

Gov promises veto on this years’ bathroom bill

Sounds like this years’ bathroom bill is ‘no go’ as well, as far as the governor is concerned.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would veto legislation restricting which locker rooms transgender students can use.

The Republican said Thursday he’d veto the bill if it gets to his desk. He says any concerns about privacy can be met at the local level.

Read it all here.

Well, that didn’t take long!

Should schools be able to to make up their own minds and formulate solutions? Or should there be a mandate from state government on how to handle those situations?

LEGISLATIVE LEADERS HIGHLIGHT MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS TO REPLACE INITIATED MEASURE 22

LEGISLATIVE LEADERS HIGHLIGHT MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS TO REPLACE INITIATED MEASURE 22

Pierre, SD – January 26, 2017 – Today, South Dakota Legislative Leaders confirmed their commitment to replacing Initiated Measure 22 with real, substantive solutions. A South Dakota Judge has ruled that IM 22 is entirely unenforceable by entering a preliminary injunction. In announcing his ruling, the Judge said IM22 is unconstitutional “beyond a reasonable doubt”. Earlier this morning, Legislative Leaders in both houses discussed at least four bills that are currently introduced to address voter concerns in South Dakota. 

“The first step is to repeal the measure, because the bill was so poorly drafted by people outside of our state, there’s really no other choice,” said House Majority Leader Lee Qualm. “Having said that, we take the will of the voters very seriously and we are all committed to real solutions that can address concerns, but not violate our state’s constitution,” added Leader Qualm. 

At the close of the third legislative week in Pierre, lawmakers cited at least four bills that have been introduced to replace Initiated Measure 22. House Bills 1076 and 1073, along with Senate Bills 53 and 54 addresses lobbyist gifting, campaign finance, and legislative accountability, which were all major themes of IM22. 

“We’re going to leave session having honored the voters’ intent when they passed IM22 without all of the unintended consequences,” said Senate Majority Leader Curd. “I introduced a bill this morning dealing with lobbyist reform and I think you’ll see more proposals in the weeks to come,” added Leader Curd. 

House Bill 1069, repealing Initiated Measure 22, was introduced and passed in the House earlier this week. The Senate will take action next week and then work to replace the major themes represented in IM22.