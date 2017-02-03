GOP Chair Forum in Yankton on February 6th
I had a note from the Yankton County GOP who are hosting a forum this next Monday, featuring representatives of the two slates for party Chair and Vice-Chair that will be running for the offices in Pierre on February 11th:
On Monday, February 6, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. we will have our regular monthly meeting at 314 Walnut, Yankton, South Dakota. However, this month we will have two special guests. As you might have heard there will be a contested election for the State Party Chair and Vice-Chair on February 11, 2017, in Pierre at 1:00 p.m.
We will be honored to have State Party Chair candidate Dan Lederman from Union County (who’s vice chair candidate is Linda Rausch from Meade County) and David Wheeler, Vice Chair Candidate from Beadle County (who is running with current State Party Chair Pam Roberts).
So far we have commitments from 3 other county parties to have representatives from their central committees coming to listen. Come one, come all, and hear about these candidates backgrounds and why they are running for their offices.
Jason Ravnsborg, Yankton County Chair
HB 1069 is signed! IM22 is dead.
From my mailbox:
Governor Signs House Bill 1069
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed House Bill 1069, An Act to repeal and revise certain provisions related to campaign finance and to declare an emergency. This bill repeals Initiated Measure 22.
“The circuit court enjoined Initiated Measure 22, finding it unconstitutional ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ It has not been in effect, and it is extremely unlikely that it would ever come into effect,” said Gov. Daugaard. “For that reason, it makes sense to repeal this unconstitutional measure. Over the next few weeks, I will work with legislators to honor the will of the voters – by passing bills to regulate gifts from lobbyists and to strengthen ethics and campaign finance laws.”
-30-
SDSU Faculty Senate wades into controversy over Trump order on immigration
A reader just gave me the heads up that the South Dakota State University Faculty Senate has waded into the debate over President Trump’s recent immigration order by issuing a resolution on the topic:
South Dakota State University Faculty Senate Resolution regarding President’s Trump Executive Order “PROTECTING THE NATION FROM FOREIGN TERRORIST ENTRY INTO THE UNITED STATES”.
With our concern in the well-being of the Jackrabbit community impacted by the Executive Order and without affirmation or condemnation of this Executive Order; The South Dakota State University Faculty Senate expresses the following:
1. This Executive Order is causing uncertainty and anxiety in foreign nationals of the seven countries affected, including many students, staff and faculty members of the Jackrabbit community.
2. Diversity is one of our Campus Community core values and we should be compassionate to each other and with everyone.
3. All Jackrabbits are encouraged to embrace those members of the campus community
potentially impacted by the Executive Order.
What do you think?
“Be not careless in deeds, nor confused in words, nor rambling in thought.” (Marcus Aurelius)
I guess I can’t help myself and follow the above advice of Stoic Philosopher and Roman Emperor. Too many things banging around in my head.
• Part of Leadership is keeping your head when all around you are losing theirs. Democrat’s scattered, hyperbolic response to all things Trump is evidence of their wholesale lack of competent leadership. The ancient Romans understood their greatest military strength was the Phalynx. They also knew their weakness was its flanks so they developed a defense for that weakness. But, even with that defense (called Joints), the flanks remained their weakness and their smart adversaries avoided the Phalynx and concentrated on the flanks.
o The national Democrats are attacking the Phalynx and unless they deviate they will suffer, at best, the same result as Pyrrhus of Epirus. Their eruption on the weekend announcement of a 90 day moratorium of non-Americans coming here from seven unstable, terror-haven countries is an attack on a portion of Trump’s Phalynx (Keep America Safe as a part of Making America Great).
o Their total lack of competent leadership is belied by the ease with what Trump drew them into a battle against the Phalynx. In 500 years, nobody beat the Romans by attacking the Phalynx.
o I even think Trump may have “bungled” it on purpose (or got lucky as it couldn’t have played out better long-term) to highlight the slow-playing the approval of the Cabinet and the need for him to have his team on board. The Democrats don’t even know they are playing into his hand. If Democrats are ever going to be effective opposition they have to quit under-estimating Trump. How big does the graveyard have to get for them to learn this lesson? Or do they have to be six-feet under to finally learn?
o In addition to dealing with the Phalynx and Joints, one has to understand the terrain. Spartucus was successful because he used the terrain (not just physical terrain but also societal terrain) to his advantage. This “carnival show” of not showing up for committee hearings not only ignores the terrain but actually makes the terrain an obstruction to their success. Most people want Congress to work and not showing up to work is doing exactly the opposite of what the people expect. Those applauding this “carnival show” are going to get a chance to praise their martyrs as they lower them into their political graves. Right now, I put the over-under after the election of being 57 Senate Republicans after the next election (not counting the defection of Manchin and King from the Democrat Caucus).
o Continuing with the Roman analogy, the biggest threat to the GOP nationally is what brought down the Romans. The Roman military strength allowed them to take territory they didn’t need and couldn’t manage effectively. The GOP doesn’t need to win every fight just because they can. Just win those that are critical and important. And be gracious and generous winners. Advice I think appropriate for both state and national Republicans. Hubris is a most unattractive trait.
• College students need safe spaces to deal with Trump winning the election and they not only deny safe spaces for people to say things with which they disagree but also become violent rioters. The irony is rich.
• Comments for who expect there would be more progress on tax reform and repeal/replace of Obamacare:
o Trump has not even been in office two weeks, he has none of his cabinet approved who will deal with these issues, and most importantly our multi-branch process works slow. Let’s not forget Reagan’s signature tax cuts passed Congress on August 4th.
o Speaker Ryan said today under the current Budget Law, Congress can only legally deal with one of these matters at a time. Congress will deal with Obamacare first because the current implosion of Obamacare is more immediate which he expects to be completed this Spring. After that he expects Tax Reform to move to the top and be completed by the end of the Summer (mid-September). Based on my experience working for Senator Abdnor, this is very aggressive.
• While a case can be made the Legislature is doing the right thing with regard to HB1069 and the other related bills (in the end “good government is good politics”), a case can be made they are mishandling it politically. Lucky for them, the SDDP and Weiland et. al. have proven themselves incapable of launching effective strategies. That said, don’t assume they will always be incompetent. Go to the people and explain what you did and why. The facts are on your side. All that must be done is to make your case. Do the hard work.
• Let’s not lose perspective. Nationally and in South Dakota, the Republican Party is as strong as ever. In my 40+ years of observing politics, this is arguably the strongest our party has ever been as measured in positions in elective office. We have an abundance of riches upon which to build.
o It’s really hard to objectively argue Pam Roberts has been a poor GOP Chair. Whether or not she is the person to build and maintain our position or it is Dan Lederman, I trust the Central Committee to debate and decide this matter. They will properly consider what Pam has done, the endorsement of Pam by our top elected leaders who observed her in the trenches with their campaign organizations, and the vision of Dan. I hope the rest of us won’t be distractions by denigrating the persons of Pam and Dan who have carried an awful lot of water for the Elephant for decades. Win or lose to be our Chair, both are winners and neither are losers.
o Our party has the prospects of deciding in a gubernatorial primary between our Member of Congress, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General. The Democrats have nobody. Before they have even begun to make their case (they all have jobs) or even decide if they are running, I lament we are trying to demonize them and drive them from the race (or office). Sure, if we don’t like something they do, point it out while remembering is only a single matter and keep it in perspective. In a year, the primary voters will begin the decision-making process. The election is 16 months away.
• Sioux Falls City Commissioner Pat Starr is proposing a gift of land to the Glory House as a means to expand our capabilities to transition former prison inmates back into society. Glory House is a rare example of a program which reduces recidivism and its expansion bears support. We (Federal, State, County etc.) can’t afford the astronomical cost of recidivism. An expansion of the Glory House for this small amount ($500,000 of land) promises a tremendous long-term reduction in government operating expenses needed to deal with people who otherwise would return to the criminal justice system. Few government expenditures promise a bigger potential return.
• Speaking of the City of Sioux Falls, the unexpected death of retired head of Planning and Development Steve Metli is a loss of a statesman and source of wisdom. I didn’t always agree with the specifics of Steve’s vision but I never ceased to have great respect for his smarts, grace, integrity, hard work and persistence. My prayers go out to his family who I’m sure had expected to enjoy many years with a man who gave so much to our City. May the soul of Steve, by the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace.
HB 1069 passes Senate on 27-8 Vote. And Slick Rick finally goes to Pierre
Amidst a lot of grousing from opponents, House Bill 1069 Passed the State Senate on a 27-8 vote, meaning it’s all but done, save for a procedural approval of amendments in the House, and assuming that happens, signature by the Governor.
It was also notable, as it also marked the sole occasion that measure sponsor and promoter, Slick Rick Weiland decided to come to Pierre in reference to the bill:
One of the measure’s sponsors, Rick Weiland, looks on from the gallery as Curd speaks pic.twitter.com/X7OMmceyia
— Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) February 1, 2017
What does this mean? I’m assuming his paymasters told him to get off his butt if he wanted another check. But, I’m just assuming. Weiland had refused to travel to Pierre when the matter – addressing the unconstitutional IM22 – was heard in committee.
Dan Lederman and Linda Rausch announce for SDGOP Chair and Vice Chair
From my mailbox, former State Senator/Asst Majority Leader Dan Lederman and Meade County Commissioner Linda Rausch have announced their candidacy for Chair and Vice Chair of the South Dakota Republican Party:
Dear fellow Central Committee Member,
If you haven’t heard, for the last three weeks, we’ve been talking to Republicans across South Dakota about the need for the party’s next leadership team to represent the breadth and diversity that is the SDGOP. With that, we are excited to be candidates for the offices of Chair and Vice Chair for the South Dakota Republican Party.
Most of the Central Committee knows us but here is a short introduction for friends we haven’t made yet:
Dan Lederman – Candidate for Chair
- 12 years as the Union County GOP Chairman
- Served as Union County Commissioner
- Part owner of bail bond company operating across the Midwest
- Served in the State House and State Senate as Assistant Majority Leader
Linda Rausch – Candidate for Vice Chair
- 26-year career as Global Construction Manager for a Fortune 500 company
- Past President of the Black Hills Association of Realtors
- State Director for South Dakota Association of Realtors and State Government Director
- Life-long agriculture affiliation, with family farms in Potter and Sully counties
- Served as Meade County Republican Chair and Committeewoman
- Meade County Commissioner since January 2011
We are not writing to ask you to be FOR us. We are writing to ask you to be WITH us.
Together, as a unified party, we hope to:
- Grow the number of active county parties and build on the current county GOP groups
- Diversify our fundraising efforts to find new sources of revenue and fundraising activities
- Provide more training and resources for county parties to recruit and develop candidates
- Expand the use of social media to engage the public and organize grassroots
- Meet head-on the ballot measures and challenges pushed by Democrats and out-of-state groups
Our bylaws are clear that the county central committee elects the Executive Board and we hope you join us as we exercise that right to vote on February 11th at 1 pm at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, located at 800 W. Dakota Avenue.
Thank you for your consideration of our candidacy. Looking forward to seeing you in Pierre!
Sincerely,
Dan Lederman Linda Rausch
Union County Chairman Meade County Committeewoman
P.S. We would like to hear your ideas on how to make the South Dakota GOP better. Please call us anytime!
Dan’s cell (605) 610-1479 Linda’s cell (605) 391-2136
Bollen Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Disposal of Personal Property Subject to Security Interest
Bollen Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Disposal of Personal Property Subject to Security Interest
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Joop Bollen, 53, Aberdeen has pled guilty to one count of unauthorized disposal of personal property subject to security interest, class 6 felony, punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and/or $4,000 fine.
“I am pleased that Bollen has accepted responsibility and admitted wrongdoing for the misuse of funds relating to EB5 and SDRC Inc.,” said Jackley. “This matter has been resolved favorably for the State, and Bollen has agreed to cooperate in the future if needed.”
Bollen was sentenced to 2 years probation and a $2,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Noem Statement on Supreme Court Nominee
Noem Statement on Supreme Court Nominee
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court:
“I am very encouraged by the nomination of Judge Gorsuch, who not only has exceptional qualifications but has shown a commitment to the Constitution and the liberties contained within it. While the House does not vote on Supreme Court nominations, I look forward to watching the upcoming Senate hearings, which will further clarify the perspective he’ll bring to the bench.”
###
Rounds Statement on Supreme Court Nominee
Rounds Statement on Supreme Court Nominee
WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Replacing Justice Scalia, one of the Supreme Court’s strongest defenders of our Constitution, is no easy task,” said Rounds. “Justice Scalia set the gold standard for judges through his strict interpretation of the Constitution and deference to states’ rights. We believe Judge Gorsuch espouses the same approach as Justice Scalia and has a strong understanding of federalism upon which our country is built.
“The American people made their voices heard in the recent elections, and President Trump has made an excellent choice in nominating Judge Gorsuch. I look forward to getting to know him better in the coming weeks. Having previously been confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit unanimously – with not a single Republican or Democrat member of the Senate dissenting – we expect the Senate will continue its tradition of approving highly competent, qualified individuals to the Supreme Court in an up or down vote following a thorough vetting process.
Background:
- Judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Colorado.
- He was nominated in 2006 by President George W. Bush and confirmed in the Senate by voice vote.
- Gorsuch received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Harvard, and has a doctorate degree from Oxford University.
- He clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.
###