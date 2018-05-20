A funny thing happened to CJ Abernathey on the way to the Libertarian Nomination for Governor..    

Libertarian Party of South Dakota

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Former U.S. Senate candidate Kurt Evans announced his candidacy for the Libertarian Party nomination for governor of South Dakota on May 19.

Evans, 48, of Wessington Springs, is the elder son of the late country musician Kyle Evans, who was named the official troubadour of South Dakota’s 1989 centennial celebration and inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Kurt Evans studied mathematics and science education at South Dakota State University, graduating with academic honors in the class of 1993. He became a high school teacher and basketball coach and was eventually certified as a highly qualified teacher for more than a hundred core content assignments.

Evans ran for United States Senate in 2002 against Democrat Tim Johnson and Republican John Thune. In 2014, he received just over 48,000 votes (20.1 percent) as the Libertarian nominee for South Dakota State Auditor.

Evans says he believes he’s uniquely qualified to help his fellow South Dakotans understand and apply the principles of constitutional liberty.

The campaign may be contacted by email at Kurt.Evans@live.com.