And a few bad apples are preparing to spoil it for the rest of us…

Right on the heels of Governor Noem explaining that South Dakotans don’t need a shelter in place order.. a speedway in North Sioux City is going to try have an event with 700 spectators.

Ugh. So, a few bad apples are preparing to spoil it for the rest of us…

If the race does happen, it could be one of the first live sporting events in the country since the coronavirus outbreak brought the sports world – from March Madness to Major League Baseball to high school activities – to a halt last month. and… “I’m going to strongly recommend to the people of South Dakota that they not go and that they stay home,” said Noem. “We’re asking that they be wise and smart to continue on the path and plan we’ve laid out for South Dakota for several more weeks.

I know everyone is sick of being cooped up. But I really question whether this is going to end well.