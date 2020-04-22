And a few bad apples are preparing to spoil it for the rest of us…

Right on the heels of Governor Noem explaining that South Dakotans don’t need a shelter in place order.. a speedway in North Sioux City is going to try have an event with 700 spectators.
Ugh. So, a few bad apples are preparing to spoil it for the rest of us…
If the race does happen, it could be one of the first live sporting events in the country since the coronavirus outbreak brought the sports world – from March Madness to Major League Baseball to high school activities – to a halt last month.
and…
“I’m going to strongly recommend to the people of South Dakota that they not go and that they stay home,” said Noem. “We’re asking that they be wise and smart to continue on the path and plan we’ve laid out for South Dakota for several more weeks.
I know everyone is sick of being cooped up. But I really question whether this is going to end well.
I’m glad to see it. Those who do this will most likely regret it. Darwinism at it’s finest.
The virus transmits best indoors with lots of people in close proximity. This race is outdoors with 700 people spread over 4,000 seats. Frankly, that doesn’t sound terribly dangerous, any more than going to the grocery or pumping gas or buying prescription drugs.
If the drivers were racing inside Smithfield, then we’d have a problem.
once you get to the A and B features on sprint night, a facemask is a good thing as you’re pelted by swirling dust clouds in the stands.
Come on, Pat! Don’t tread on me! Tyranny something something open for business!
I’ll say it again like I did for anti-vaxxers co-opting “deep state” to deny science: your talking points can quickly turn on you. Enjoy!
My take on this .. not that more than 18,567 people care ..
1 – The “government” (the people who flow in and out of it with regularity) can be trusted .. to do terrible things to its people.
2 – If a 60 day blanket prison sentence really does mean survival of the species, the government has a huge burden of proof, and cannot be trusted to exit its prison guard role without force.
3 – The numbers do not support the notion that this is worse than the flu, which typically does not stop public events like monster truck rallies and other public events.
4 – It’s an election year, and the neos are cheaters.
5 – Buy your 100Ghz sensors and start logging. While we’re shut down, the 5G towers likely are being installed. It has been awhile since we had a good ol’ fashioned hangin’. At present, any politician and her advisors/donors/mutual fund managers wanting to install 5G without a public safety test and without specific scientific scrutiny regarding the interactions between wireless and the human immune system should be hung by the neck until dead, to be overseen by a constitutional law enforcement authority like the Sheriff.
6 – Any public leader wanting to push for an end to the shut down should be carrying a logging wireless radiation sensor capable of detecting 100Ghz and beyond that we might rule out 5G as a cause of death (#clintonbodycount #epsteindidntkillhimself)
Lastly, that we are not 99% focused on information systems, computer science, and computer and electrical engineering in high school is, in my view, dereliction of duty and a festering failure of the current elected (and inherited) leadership class.
Cite the “numbers” that support your claim that this is not worse than the flu.
Ignoring the nutter 5g claims.
Here, let me help:
The CDC estimated that from April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, there were 60.8 million H1N1 cases, with 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths in the U.S. alone.
That’s an entire year, John.
Through April, THAT IS 4 MONTHS, there are an estimated 820,000 covid cases with 45,500 deaths with almost every state implementing some sort of either shelter in place or social distancing restrictions.
Ya wanna try again?
According to one study in LA, the number of positive cases turns out to be 2.5-4.2% of the population has antibodies to the covid-19. This leads them to believe there have been between 48,000 and 81,000 cases. This is 50 to 80 times higher than what had been reported. This also leads one to believe the death rate is near or maybe even lower than the influenza death rate. BTW, in 2018 there were more than 80,000. What is interesting in these cases is if it said you died of influenza then you died of influenza. The numbers for covid-19 have been inflated because if you die WITH covid-19 you are listed as dying FROM covid-19. In New York alone, I believe they added 1700 deaths (increased funding?).
The fact is the predicted numbers for covid-19 have been nowhere near what actually happened. In New York alone, the governor said they needed 40,000 ventilators. Turns out they needed about 5,000. Projected deaths have been steadily decreasing as they make up new numbers.
This disease is not nearly as deadly as we have been lead to believe. We have also found the people who die tend to have some other problem. In Italy, the numbers turn out to be 99%.
People die every day. There are risks in everything we do. How many people smoke cigarettes in spite of warnings? How many people drink in excess in spite of warnings? How many people are overweight in spite of warnings?
We can mitigate most of the items above. People can mitigate their risks to covid-19 as well. if you are 65 or more, limit your time out of home. If you are sick, limit your time out of home. If you have respiratory problems, limit your time out of home. If you are diabetic, limit your time out of home. If you are healthy, but believe you may have been exposed to something, stay away from older people and others at risk. If you are afraid, stay home. But let other people live their lives.
What provision of what constitution makes a Sheriff a “constitutional law enforcement authority”? I know the Virginia constitution does – but onky in Virginia, which South Dakota isn’t and never was part of.
OMG That’s is so wrong. Don’t know where to start.
If this event happens here, participants log 5G wireless to prevent retaliation, and it is nationally televised, I would be proud to have SD lead the way back to the Constitution and normalcy in American life like I am proud and in awe of the courage of marines landing on D-day.
Best to start group activities outdpors.
Watching the preacher die this week who wanted to continue having services along with the numerous protesters who have become hospitalized, I can’t help but chuckle. God just called them home for a face to face meeting about their stupidity.
A truly loving person who chuckles at people who die or are hospitalized. You are a wonderful person.
Race track that can fit over two thousand people, limiting it to 700
No cash operations or major concessions will be allowed.
Free masks, and a max of 10 people per pit.
If this goes right, we can show the country how to do this so we can reopen the country!
Wish I could of got my ticket!!
I heard on two separate new stories that the track can actually hold over 4000 attendees. That would make for even better social distancing, provided they don’t all crowd together.
Heard they sold 700 tickets within an hour.
Kristi’s entire narrative of “she spoke and the people listened” is going to go out the window really soon.
I’ll be curious if she let’s this play out or if the mighty hand of government interferes on her narrative.
More power to them. After they show how it’s done safely and successfully, many more will follow.
I trust Terry McCarl with public health more than I trust Noem. He is a smart businessman who is not going to endanger his family, his employees, his business partners, and fans.
If Noem wanted everyone to stay home, she should have issued an order.
Spring breakers are naive and reckless. Jefferson racers are constitution-protecting patriots. Makes perfect sense.