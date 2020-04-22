11 Replies to “Governor Kristi Noem on Newsmax explaining “Why isn’t SD on Lockdown?””

  1. Joh Dale

    Every 5G emitter should be put on lock down.

    When I said Thune might be giving-up on his political career by championing 5G, I was NOT KIDDING.

    Reply
  2. Ann Onymity

    Gee, the new TV studio in the basement of the Mansion and her makeup sure make her look great for conservative TV. Newsmax? What, she couldn’t get booked on Fox News that day?

    Reply
    1. Ed Randazzo

      Gee, apparently there is no cognitive thought or even opinion on the subject of the interview. I guess you just hate the Governor, huh?
      Gee, aren’t you just special.

      Reply
  3. Ann Onymity

    The “content” of this interview, just a load of suitable-for-conservative-media puffball blather, didn’t deserve any cognitive analysis. Thanks for asking. You have a special day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.