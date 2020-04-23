D31 House race getting active as Scott Odenbach hits mailboxes in Spearfish/Deadwood area

There’s no door to door this year, so how are candidates going to punch a message through to primary election voters? One was is by following candidate Scott Odenbach’s example, after he hit mailboxes across District 31 advertising his candidacy with a message about where he stands on the issues.

From the Odenbach for District 31 Facebook page:

I’m hearing Scott is also active in getting his signs up, and is pushing hard for an election day that’s now only 40 days away!