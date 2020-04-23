D31 House race getting active as Scott Odenbach hits mailboxes in Spearfish/Deadwood area

There’s no door to door this year, so how are candidates going to punch a message through to primary election voters? One was is by following candidate Scott Odenbach’s example, after he hit mailboxes across District 31 advertising his candidacy with a message about where he stands on the issues.
From the Odenbach for District 31 Facebook page:
I’m hearing Scott is also active in getting his signs up, and is pushing hard for an election day that’s now only 40 days away!
Nice to see War College promoting a bona fide conservative. It has been awhile. Thank you!
It’s easy to denigrate direct mail, but there are many people who do not engage on social media. Some are techno-illiterate, but others are privacy-guarding folks who are wary of social media’s intrusiveness and potential for identify theft and abuse.
USPS mail volumes are down markedly in the past weeks, so each individual postcard and letter receives more attention than usual. Besides, so many more of us are home when the mail arrives. We’re ready for the momentary thrill of anticipation of what may have arrived besides bills.