In a 52.7% to 47.3% vote, former Attorney General Marty Jackley will be the Republican nominee for Attorney General in 2022.
6 thoughts on “And the Republican Attorney General Nominee is Marty Jackley.”
Surprised Natvig got that many votes…
We’re those Pro-Nayvig or more Anti-Jackley votes?
Not exactly a vote of confidence for Marty.
Anyone else hear that San Francisco’s recalled SA Chesa Boudin may want to enter the AG race on the Dem’s ticket? He may INTEND to move to a liberal county in this state
Jackley won, congratulations to him.
But a relatively unknown in 6 weeks got 47%….lot of Anti-Jackley sentiment yet int he party.
I just hope he actually is AG and not running for Governor the entire time.
Congratulations to Marty, but 52% is nothing to write home about.
47% for a complete unknown 6 weeks ago is impressive.
I do think there is a lot of anti-Marty sentiment out there.
