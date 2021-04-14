Anti-Thune facebook group claims “big announcement” next week. I’ll believe it when I see it.

The gathering of meme-followers on facebook known as “Primary John Thune” took to the social media platform today claiming they’ve got “exciting news” and a “big announcement” next week in their struggle to not be compared to a bag of hammers…

This comes just a few hours after the group’s leader faced her latest challenge – the existential threat posed to their existence by my rundown of who is running in the next election.

While they haven’t done anything in response to that threat, between posts and comments in their group, their followers did post 9-10 memes they copied from other facebook pages.

Why do I have the feeling this group’s “big announcement” is going to be anything but?