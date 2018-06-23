Chip Campbell PAC which took thousands from sketchy Washington DC Group back at it tonight.

The Chip Campbell PAC which took 10,000 from a sketchy Washington DC Group To influence party committeeman and committeewoman races, and also funded the Laura Kaiser endorsement mailing for Lance Russell just sent out a negative email blast attacking Attorney General candidate Jason Ravnsborg:
They certainly seem to be pulling out all the stops in order to influence the Attorney General’s race.
At this point, I think delegates are numb to the constant stream of negative. They’re ready to go have a beer or an ice cream cone in the hospitality suites, as opposed to reading negative screeds.
Jason Ravnsborg: The happy warrior.
At breakfast this morning Marty Jackley made the statement that we need an AG who can work with all the sheriffs and county states’ attorneys.
Russell and Fitzgerald soiled themselves.