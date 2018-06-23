Chip Campbell PAC which took thousands from sketchy Washington DC Group back at it tonight.

The Chip Campbell PAC which took 10,000 from a sketchy Washington DC Group To influence party committeeman and committeewoman races, and also funded the Laura Kaiser endorsement mailing for Lance Russell just sent out a negative email blast attacking Attorney General candidate Jason Ravnsborg:

They certainly seem to be pulling out all the stops in order to influence the Attorney General’s race.

At this point, I think delegates are numb to the constant stream of negative. They’re ready to go have a beer or an ice cream cone in the hospitality suites, as opposed to reading negative screeds.

