“Dr” Terry Lee LaFleur accuses GOP of sending in “secret agents” to sabotage Constitution party.

Has the GOP given Lora Hubbel a number…. and taken away her name?

At the Argus Leader this afternoon, “Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur is accusing the GOP of sending in Lora Hubbel and Gordon Howie of being secret agents sent in to sabotage the Constitution Party. Really.

LaFleur, who goes by “Dr.” Terry LaFleur because he has a law degree, is accusing Republicans of intentionally meddling with the party, which has fewer than 500 members, because the party does not want him on the ballot against Republican nominee Kristi Noem. “If I can get on the ballot, I can beat Kristi Noem and I can beat (Democratic nominee) Billie Sutton. Hands down. I can guarantee it,” LaFleur said. and.. Besides the legal action, LaFleur accuses the GOP of sending in secret agents to sabotage the Constitution Party: Specifically, Lora Hubbel and Gordon Howie. Both Hubbel, from Sioux Falls, and Howie, of Rapid City, are former Republicans who served in the Legislature. Hubbel has also been an on-again, off-again member of the Constitution Party.

Wow. Does that sound as bizarre as I think it does? Yes. I believe it does. The problem with “Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur’s hypothesis? REPUBLICANS DON’T WANT LORA HUBBEL BACK. EVER! She’s an awful human being, and an embarrassment.

Unless she’s undercover. Deep, deep under cover. And if so, I think she should keep on her mission for the next 50-60 years. At least.

Otherwise, I really don’t think he’s going to do as well as he thinks.

Of course. You never know. I may be in on it too..

Update: That was quick!

