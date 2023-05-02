Former Republican State Representative Loren Dean Anderson passes away

I hadn’t seen it mentioned, but former Republican State Representative Loren Anderson, who represented Yankton in the mid-late 1980’s through 1990 passed away on April 22, as noted by this obituary in the Pierre Capital Journal:

While at Yankton College, Loren opened and brokered Anderson Realty in Yankton until 2006. In 1983 he ran for the SD State House of Representative and served in that capacity until 1990. During that time, he was also brokering an office in Huron, SD, teaching Business Classes in Santee, NE, and teaching real estate courses throughout South Dakota to the people that wanted to become realtors, realtors that wanted continuing education and to auctioneers. Loren was elected by his peers as South Dakota Realtor of the year in 2003.

Anderson had served in Pierre for 8 years, and was going for an additional term in 1990, when he lost to Democrats Garry Moore and Jim Abbott in what started to be a few tough years electorally for the GOP.