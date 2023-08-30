Is SD Canvassing Group being put in charge of Minnehaha County’s Elections by Auditor Leah Anderson?

Had an interesting rumor from the field today from a tipster:

Minnehaha County Auditor Anderson has hired Mike Mathis (with SD Canvassing Group) as her new Elections Coordinator. She secured Mike a starting pay two pay classes higher than election previous coordinators.

We’ll be able to confirm this pretty quickly as soon as it rolls through the County Commission so we can compare what the new coordinator is making in comparison to the old one. But the part that’s far more concerning is where Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson is said to be using to tap for her talent.

Mathis (Pictured to the left) was active in the SD Canvassing group, where in the linked clip he was claiming that he has “no confidence” in the elections.

If you’re not familiar with the SD Canvassing Group, it’s hard to deny that they’re a bit …on the fringe with their election beliefs:

Early into our research, we realized the Federal Election Laws like the NVRA and HAVA weren’t for the good of the States, or the integrity of the vote. Neither was the Patriot Act. Federal interference comes with Federal funds, which come with strings attached. Then, pick your favorite three letter agency and how they meddle in United States (s)elections. You may or may not know that the US perfected the election steal on other countries before using it on us. and.. South Dakota has lost control of it’s elections. It’s death by 1,000 cuts.

Read that on one of SD Canvassing’s websites.

And it’s not as if Anderson has distanced herself from the elections conspiracists.

Better saddle up for the ride, I’m sure we will hear more about it very shortly.