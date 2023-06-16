KELOland: Public will be barred from ALL meetings of Secretary of State Election study on election integrity

Updating the story from earlier this week where it came out that the June 21 first meeting of the Secretary of State’s election study would be held privately with the public barred from attending, KELOland news is now reporting that all three of the meetings are considered “non-public”

Jennifer Morrell, co-founder of The Elections Group and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, will be a moderator.

Rachel Soulek with the secretary of state’s office told KELOLAND News there will be three meetings – June 21 (discussion), July 20 (draft) and August 22 (finalize).

Soulek called the meetings “an ad hoc study” and the office didn’t consider them public meetings.

and..

“Some of us do not know each other,” DeBoer told KELOLAND News. “Let’s say a disagreement takes place. If that disagreement takes place early in the meeting and then it’s resolved later in the meeting, which part of that is somebody going to take home and talk about?”

and..

This group will meet under the secretary of state’s office. Nelson pointed out he is volunteering for this group and said there’s no compensation for members traveling to the meeting but a lunch is being provided.