Noem to announce Lt. Gov pick Tomorrow – Wednesday June 20th! Posted on June 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ As noted on Facebook:
And the winner is… someone we’ve never thought of.
Liz May said it has to be Dan Kaiser so I’m not sure what there is to announce.
🙂
They guy who couldn’t get 40% in a sheriff’s race in his own county?
I will be dumbfounded if it is not Rhoden.
So will he.
I would have announced the name today, but she knows what she’s doing. I’ve complete confidence her pick will be superb.
So if you could bet $5 straight up on 1) Rhoden, or 2) every person other than Rhoden, which would you pick?
What about Mickelson?…. Wait a minute, I have a better idea. What about a Democrat from Minnehaha or Pennington County?