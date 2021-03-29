

South Dakota Leading the Nation in GDP Growth

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s economy is growing faster than any state in the nation, according to last Friday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release from the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). South Dakota grew at an annual rate of 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, more than double the national growth rate of 4.3 percent. Texas had the second highest growth rate at 7.5 percent.

“South Dakota is open for business,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Because of the unique approach that we took to the virus, we’ve set our economy up for tremendous growth, both in the short-term and long into the future. Our real estate market is booming as families and businesses look to move to a state that preserves our way of life and respects freedom and personal responsibility.”

Click here to read the full BEA report.

###