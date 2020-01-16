

Thune Statement on Senate Passage of USMCA

“[USMCA] will boost almost every sector of the American economy — creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and increasing wages for workers.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, today issued the following statement after the Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“The U.S. economy continues to do well, including the most recent jobs report announcing more than 140,000 new jobs were created in December. But one industry that remains behind is agriculture. We must be able to expand our economic growth to the farmers and ranchers who need it most. This trade agreement will boost almost every sector of the American economy — creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and increasing wages for workers. By getting USMCA across the finish line, we are delivering on one of the issues that matters most to American families across the country.”

###