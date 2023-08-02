Toxic anti-GOP far right left with egg on their face as SDGOP sells out Rapid City Trump Rally.

There has been a facebook post being forwarded around among some of the far right from the SD Canvassing group, an organization whose raison d’être is the belief that US Elections lack integrity, which has been a notion endorsed by former President Trump. Even though many in both parties disagree with the notion, or at least the extent of issues.

In the post, the group goes out of their way to dissuade South Dakotans from attending the upcoming Monumental Leaders rally featuring former President Trump, Governor Kristi Noem, and others as they appear for the benefit of the South Dakota Republican Party. As they attack the SDGOP, they claim in part…

As the SD Canvassing goofballs claim “the SDGOP does not stand for the average American…. Buying a ticket to the Trump Rally is funding their agenda..“

Adding to those comments, I’d remind you of a post I did pointing out the Minnehaha County GOP being utterly silent on the former President coming to the state, as well as what unsuccessful congressional candidate Taffy Howard felt the need to bray forth on facebook:

..I don’t want to help in any way.

The political outliers who have such hate for the GOP threw their stones earlier this week. And what was the result? Literally only one week later the biggest Republican Party rally in state history is already sold out. 1 week, and 6000 tickets are gone in a flash.

Where does that leave the people who hate the Republican Party that much?

For the Minnehaha County Republicans, who went completely radio silent.. at least when their chair wasn’t complaining.. it is going to leave a number of people wondering why they were so passive and felt the need to hide when they could have helped their people get tickets.

For those who were actively trying to poison the well with regards to the South Dakota Republican Party, such as SD Canvassing and Taffy Howard, it leaves them with serious egg on their face.

SD Canvassing who goes out and courts Republican leaving groups to join their paranoia, and Taffy Howard, who is alternately rumored to want to run for Congress again, or is said to be trying to stage a party coup, are now going to be left trying to sell their anti-Trump and anti-party messaging and explaining why they felt the need to devote their efforts towards attacking Republicans.

Not a good look for those who need South Dakota Republicans to further sell their ambitions.