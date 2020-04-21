Twin anti-vaxxers running for legislature? Worst supervillain team-up ever.

From the Rapid City Journal website the other day, a story was filed about twin-sisters Julie Frye Mueller and Jodie Frye running for the State Legislature at the same time…

Yeah.. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing. From Facebook:

Anti-vaxxer twins Rep. Julie Frye Mueller promoting facebook nonsense about Coronavirus being a manufactured epidemic, and her candidate sister Jodi claiming that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases needs to be in prison.

This is the worst supervillain team-up ever.