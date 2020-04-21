Twin anti-vaxxers running for legislature? Worst supervillain team-up ever.

From the Rapid City Journal website the other day, a story was filed about twin-sisters Julie Frye Mueller and Jodie Frye running for the State Legislature at the same time

Yeah.. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing. From Facebook:

Anti-vaxxer twins Rep. Julie Frye Mueller promoting facebook nonsense about Coronavirus being a manufactured epidemic, and her candidate sister Jodi claiming that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases needs to be in prison.

This is the worst supervillain team-up ever.

3 Replies to “Twin anti-vaxxers running for legislature? Worst supervillain team-up ever.”

  1. Mike

    You can endorse Gideon Oakes since there is no Republican running against the one sister. He’s a great choice.

  3. Anon

    George Kotti is an excellent candidate for district 30 Senate. He has an impressive resume, is a great leader and works together with people for shared goals.

