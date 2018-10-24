Vice President Mike Pence releases letter of support for Kristi Noem for Governor

From my mailbox:
Dear Pat,
I am writing today because it is critical Kristi Noem be elected as South Dakota’s next governor, and the race is close.
We cannot afford to lose this election on November 6. Over the last two years, our economy has boomed – not because of President Obama, Nancy Pelosi or the Democratic Party, but because President Trump and Kristi Noem have been rolling back the Obama administration’s failed policies from day one. Jobs are coming back. Confidence is back. America is back – and we’re just getting started. Without Kristi Noem in the governor’s office, we will lose momentum in South Dakota.
I’ve seen Kristi work, and she works hard. I know the passion she has for kids and working families, and she put that into action to double the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child. Combined with her experience as the owner and operator of numerous successful small businesses, this passion will serve South Dakota well when considering some of the challenges the next governor will undertake, particularly in education. Our workforce is changing. The skills young people need are changing. Kristi has a strong plan to modernize the state’s education system and prepare kids to tackle whatever comes next.
Kristi Noem is the partner we need at the state level to tackle the hard problems. She’s a fighter, and as President Trump has said, a bit of a rebel too. But she needs your vote. As I said before, this race could be very tight, and even in conservative states like South Dakota, Hillary Clinton, President Obama, and the Democratic Party are working overtime to drive liberals to the ballot box. We know they will be voting. We cannot let their fury over President Trump’s victory keep excellent leaders like Kristi Noem from service.
Please do not delay in placing your vote for Kristi Noem. Request an absentee ballot today. Vote early at your county courthouse. Get involved with Kristi’s campaign. We need the commonsense, conservative leadership Kristi Noem provides.
Vote Kristi Noem for Governor.
Sincerely,
Vice President Mike Pence
Oh, my! A letter in support of a woman? What ever will ‘Mother’ think?
He would never been in a room alone with a woman or a man but quite the endorsement after FHA’s endorsement.
Are you honestly make fun of Vice President Pence for not ever being alone with a woman other than his wife? Unbelievable. Especially after the way you democrats treated Judge Kavanaugh. Vice President Pence is an honorable man with integrity, which is something you seem to be lacking, Mr. Anonymous.
Well, he did expand medicaid in Indiana, so I guess that’s something… :-/
You have a real problem with integrity, don’t you? Vice President Pence is an honorable man with great values, but values and Dems don’t seem to mix. (At least not good values)
I only have a problem with a dude who appears to be so concerned with his illusion of integrity – not having a meal or being alone in his office with a woman. My wife trusts me because I’m honorable – perhaps you should add that to your mix of values rather than getting hung up on appearances – since when is vanity a value worth having?
Excellent letter I might say!
Thank you Mr. Vice President! Great letter!
I don’t buy that the race is close.
Neither do I and after Jackley endorsed Kristi and his weak debate performance this race is over….but we need to get out and VOTE!
VOTE RED!
Exactly; this is not the time to be lazy! Get out and vote! Call your friends and relatives in other states to get out and keep the Republicans in power and don’t let Nancy and Chuckie get any power back.
Very rarely does a politician actually pen the words to which their name is attached. I wonder who actually wrote this letter.
We are blessed with a truly outstanding Vice President. He is a man of impeccable character and his enthusiastic support of Mrs. Noem is greatly respected, not only with the evangelical community, but with all who have a Biblical worldview.
Thank you Vice President Pence for sharing your thoughts and feelings with South Dakotans.
Lord Help us!
With Pence on our side I think He is.
I applaud Mike Pence. ” We need a woman”, as Hillary Clinton would say. With Kristy Noem, we get much, much more.
Dear Pat ? The receptionist ? The idea is to ADD votes.
I see the endtimers’ vote is now beginning to come in…. You better hope it is not too late…. 😉