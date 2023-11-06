Article at SD News Watch today about war between Rick Weible and Secretary of State, as well as his search for election fraud in SD.

There a long article at South Dakota News Watch today about the war between Secretary of State Monae Johnson and her former campaign team, Rick & Gretchen Weible, after the Secretary of State disassociated herself from the Weible’s after the last election.
And it also has extensive reporting on Rick Weible’s search for election fraud in South Dakota, whether it exists or not.
He said that he initially saw himself as a potential candidate to challenge incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett at the 2022 state GOP convention.
Then Weible and his wife, Gretchen, met Monae Johnson, a more palatable nominee because she previously worked in the secretary of state’s office. Johnson, who declared her candidacy in February 2022, had publicly expressed doubts about the validity of the 2020 election, refusing to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump.
The Weibles, who moved to South Dakota from Minnesota as “tax refugees” in 2018, viewed Johnson as someone who could help them reform the system from within.
and..
“We found out her campaign was a complete fraud,” said Weible, who runs a cyber security business called D3Defense in Brookings. “She didn’t have a campaign speech, so I had to write one for her. She didn’t have room reservations. She had no T-shirts, no signs, no buttons. She wasn’t even totally sure of the rules of the convention.”
Johnson declined an interview request with News Watch for this story. In response to a question about Weible, state elections director Rachel Soulek sent a statement that the secretary of state’s office is “constantly combatting misinformation and disinformation regarding elections.”
Despite Rick proclaiming in his advertising that he’s a “South Dakota Hero,” the article refers to him as a “Former small-town Minnesota mayor.”
Check it out at SD News Watch. It’s an interesting read.
5 thoughts on “Article at SD News Watch today about war between Rick Weible and Secretary of State, as well as his search for election fraud in SD.”
Johnson’s lack of judgment is alarming. That said Rick Weibel had little to do with her winning or losing. He’s a moron and he takes credit when credit isn’t deserved by him.
The guy can’t even organize his socks.
T shirts and campaign buttons. – that wins campaigns you know.
He needs to go back to MInnesota, oh wait – they don’t want him. He has infiltrated the local party with his buddies. No one has the guts in the party to tell him to take a hike. This is not the behavior, nor principles of the real Republican party.
The BatShit Crazy Party will continue to evangelize and take over convention politics as long as we allow them to do so. They are more motivated than most normal people who are working, tending to cattle, and/or running kids. They can take out Fiegen at next convention and maybe I’m ok with that. But before 2026, we better fix the nomination process or we risk letting Weible and others like him pick our candidates.