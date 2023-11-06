Article at SD News Watch today about war between Rick Weible and Secretary of State, as well as his search for election fraud in SD.

There a long article at South Dakota News Watch today about the war between Secretary of State Monae Johnson and her former campaign team, Rick & Gretchen Weible, after the Secretary of State disassociated herself from the Weible’s after the last election.

And it also has extensive reporting on Rick Weible’s search for election fraud in South Dakota, whether it exists or not.

He said that he initially saw himself as a potential candidate to challenge incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett at the 2022 state GOP convention. Then Weible and his wife, Gretchen, met Monae Johnson, a more palatable nominee because she previously worked in the secretary of state’s office. Johnson, who declared her candidacy in February 2022, had publicly expressed doubts about the validity of the 2020 election, refusing to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump. The Weibles, who moved to South Dakota from Minnesota as “tax refugees” in 2018, viewed Johnson as someone who could help them reform the system from within. and.. “We found out her campaign was a complete fraud,” said Weible, who runs a cyber security business called D3Defense in Brookings. “She didn’t have a campaign speech, so I had to write one for her. She didn’t have room reservations. She had no T-shirts, no signs, no buttons. She wasn’t even totally sure of the rules of the convention.” Johnson declined an interview request with News Watch for this story. In response to a question about Weible, state elections director Rachel Soulek sent a statement that the secretary of state’s office is “constantly combatting misinformation and disinformation regarding elections.”

Read the entire story here.

Despite Rick proclaiming in his advertising that he’s a “South Dakota Hero,” the article refers to him as a “Former small-town Minnesota mayor.”

Check it out at SD News Watch. It’s an interesting read.