Congressman Dusty Johnson on Green New Deal. Because it could mean no more milkshakes. Posted on March 1, 2019 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He’s really blazing a path. How long until leadership?
Blazing a path?
Somehow I don’t think that voting against your party is blazing much of anything. Except helping the Democrats.
He might be blazing alright…
But a comedian he’s not…