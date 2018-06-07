Crushing loss in District 9 Senate race “gauge for another race” for Lora Hubbel

Running for D9 Senate and getting badly beaten was a “gauge for another race?” I suspect Lora could have stuck a knife in an electrical outlet for a similar measure on how running another political race is going to go.
(Are we taking bets on how many days until Lora switches parties again?)
Ah, always looking for the silver lining. You have to admire the optimism if not the “reasoning”.
Please switch! Please switch!
There has to be a party for the deranged. She would make the perfect standard bearer.
The Insaner Party
constitution party here you come
Is party more important than the candidate,
Which party would you be referring to? she has been in many
So has Donald Trump, and he is now President.
Lora Hubbel is to South Dakota what Jim Mowrer is to Iowa. The perpetual candidate. The perpetual loser.
So what you are saying is just give up. I don’t think that is in her DNA.
It seems like there is a lot “not” in her DNA.