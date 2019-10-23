DEMOCRAT LEADERSHIP RESIGNS!!

This is breaking from KELOland News…

South Dakota Democratic Party chair Paula Hawks and executive director Stacey Burnette resigned from their positions on Wednesday, KELOLAND News has confirmed.

The two have only served for a few months.

and..

KELOLAND News spoke with vice-chair Randy Seiler on Wednesday. He said according to the party’s constitution, he is now in charge. Seiler didn’t give a reason for the resignations.

“The South Dakota Democratic Party is bigger than any one or two individuals