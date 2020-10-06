Check this out. You’re not hearing it from the mainstream media, but in the middle of a pandemic, yesterday South Dakota Democrats block voted against the Senate Resolution laying out the spending of federal funds for COVID relief in yesterday’s special session.
SCR 601 – A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION, Directing expenditure of certain federal coronavirus relief funds.
Take a look at the vote!
All of the Senate’s Democrats voted against disbursing millions in federal grants for long term care facilities, small business, funds for non-profits, etcetera and so on.
But it wasn’t just Senate Democrats. After they got done rejecting the expenditures for affected people and organizations, then House Democrats turned right around and voted against it as well.
So, when faced with the question of providing $10,000,000 in for housing assistance (rent, utilities, mortgage), Democrat State Rep Erin Healy said NO. $2,000,000 of CARES act relief for adult education and private non-accredited education? Senator Reynold Nesiba was a big fat NO. $15,000,000 of coronavirus relief funds for acute care in hospitals? Mark down anti-vaxxer Democrat legislator Michael Saba as NO to acute care funds for hospitals.
And of course, you have Senator “wasted seat” Wismer voting NO to $400,000,000 in coronavirus relief funds for small business.
Was this some sort of moral stand? Not really.
After all the amendments were proposed and voted on by the body as a whole, Democrats simply voted against anyone receiving COVID relief.
Which kind of tells you that they’re more interested in blocking than actually helping.
8 thoughts on “Democrats block vote NO on COVID relief resolution during special session”
Interrupting the daily “democrats eat babies” piece to ask: Do you know what their stated reasons for blocking the measures are?
From Bob Mercer on keloland.com:
The Senate adopted the resolution at about 1:25 p.m. CT by a 25-7 margin. “It’s a well-crafted piece of legislation, or resolution I should say,” Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids said. Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, disagreed because he wanted the money spent in some additional ways: “We’re the Legislature. Shouldn’t we be able to pass our own appropriation?”
https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/lawmakers-put-stamp-of-approval-on-final-spending-of-south-dakota-covid-19-aid/
As much as I want a healthy two party system and have given sincere advice (not advocating they change positions), I read this and realize the only way there will be more dems in office is if we’d just not run people.
Earlier I said the over-under was 10 Dems in the legislature after the election. Today, I will take the under.
If you wanted to make it a bet with risks (Troy’s poke above aside), 14 would be a good number for the over/under.
Nesiba should go back to quoting poetry….spink, spank, spink. chee, chee, chee
There were amendments offered, which the body rejected. Certainly not an excuse to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Were the SD Dems taking a page for Nancy’s “my way or the highway” approach? They have to realize that they are severely outnumbered in the house and senate.
Was Gov. Noem even still in the state when these votes took place?