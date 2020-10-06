Democrats block vote NO on COVID relief resolution during special session

Check this out. You’re not hearing it from the mainstream media, but in the middle of a pandemic, yesterday South Dakota Democrats block voted against the Senate Resolution laying out the spending of federal funds for COVID relief in yesterday’s special session.

SCR 601 – A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION, Directing expenditure of certain federal coronavirus relief funds.

Take a look at the vote!

All of the Senate’s Democrats voted against disbursing millions in federal grants for long term care facilities, small business, funds for non-profits, etcetera and so on.

But it wasn’t just Senate Democrats. After they got done rejecting the expenditures for affected people and organizations, then House Democrats turned right around and voted against it as well.

So, when faced with the question of providing $10,000,000 in for housing assistance (rent, utilities, mortgage), Democrat State Rep Erin Healy said NO. $2,000,000 of CARES act relief for adult education and private non-accredited education? Senator Reynold Nesiba was a big fat NO. $15,000,000 of coronavirus relief funds for acute care in hospitals? Mark down anti-vaxxer Democrat legislator Michael Saba as NO to acute care funds for hospitals.

And of course, you have Senator “wasted seat” Wismer voting NO to $400,000,000 in coronavirus relief funds for small business.

Was this some sort of moral stand? Not really.

After all the amendments were proposed and voted on by the body as a whole, Democrats simply voted against anyone receiving COVID relief.

Which kind of tells you that they’re more interested in blocking than actually helping.