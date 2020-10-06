Release: Minnehaha County Election Update 10-6-2020

Minnehaha County Election Update 10-6-2020

For Further Information Please Contact: Auditor Bob Litz – 605-367-4220

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 2, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD – As of October 5th, 2020 the Auditor’s Office has received 14,284 Absentee Ballots either voted in-person, received by mail or hand delivered to the Auditor. Elections would appear to be on track to exceed any previous number of absentee ballots ever experienced in Minnehaha County. Previous record was just over 20,000 for the Primary Election on June 2, 2020.

The Auditor” Office reminds voters to get their absentee ballots in to the Auditor in a timely manner, so they are not late and uncounted. If you are within 10 days of the election, the Auditor’s Office recommends hand delivery of your absentee ballot to the Auditor.

The Secretary of State’s Office has, under Election Worker Information, documents on Poll Watcher and Observer Guidelines. If you are thinking about becoming either a Poll Watcher or Observer, it is highly recommended that you familiarize yourself with the document. Disturbances that fall outside of the criteria presented in the guidelines will be dealt with firmly and quickly.

