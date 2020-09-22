2 thoughts on “Double ballots, anyone?”

  1. Just because someone says something doesn’t make it so. Someone might be getting set up if true.
    Have you verified the validity of this Pat ?

    Reply

  2. Charlie is right. Also, if it did happen, it is most likely a simple mistake. The people who work in the Auditor’s office are human. Now, if there was a large number of people reporting that they received two ballots, it would merit attention. But we shouldn’t be amplifying one person’s Reddit post.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.