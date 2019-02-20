Ellee Spawn, Dem Congressional candidate remains at large in Pierre today. Candidate notes recent car accident AND support for Green New Deal.

If you recall, yesterday I pointed out that Democrat Candidate for Congress Ellee Spawn has bench warrants out for her repeated violation of Driving While Revoked/Suspended, in addition to a warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear.

In checking this morning, at least according to Minnehaha County’s on-line warrant system, the 2018 warrants remain unresolved.

Interestingly, last night I had someone point out to me that lacking a valid driver’s license hasn’t caused the Democrat candidate for Congress to pause and consider that she should not be behind the wheel. Because according to her own account, she was involved in an accident in the past 2 weeks.

From the candidate’s Facebook page on February 10th:

Granted, without knowing the facts, we have to take her at her word that the accident was someone else’s fault. However, the last I checked, according to state law if you don’t have a valid driver’s license, I don’t believe you’re supposed to be driving regardless of who is at fault. At all.

According to her schedule, Spawn is scheduled today to be at a “Meet & Greet Fundraiser in Pierre” today, where this self-described socialist will talking about her candidacy, which I would assume include talking points expanding on her recent statements how she “fully supports the Green New Deal” as part of her candidacy.

(I can’t imagine how any South Dakota Democrat engaged in farming would support her getting rid of cows, but the Green New Deal is her platform, not mine.)

No word as to whether she’s going to discuss effective strategies on how to dodge law enforcement when they’re out looking for you.

Spawn’s fundraiser is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 PM, at an undisclosed location in Pierre. Given the warrant out for her arrest, I suspect it may remain undisclosed.

But, law enforcement might want to remain on the lookout, since she reportedly will be in the area.

