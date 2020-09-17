The Pierre Capital Journal is reporting that Governor Kristi Noem is appearing as the featured speaker at a Republican Dinner in New Hampshire next month:
Noem spokesman Ian Fury confirmed to the Capital Journal on Tuesday the governor is planning this trip.
Here is how WMUR reporter John DiStaso introduces Noem in his piece: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, viewed as a rising star in the national GOP and a possible 2024 presidential contender, plans to visit New Hampshire Oct. 15 as the featured speaker at a state Republican Party fundraiser, a party source told WMUR.”
Last week, Fury confirmed that Noem was making several trips across the country to promote Trump’s re-election bid.
I think Governor Noem is more interested in “not being in Washington,” but it’s actually kind of cool to see that others in the country are interested in the type of leadership we enjoy in South Dakota.
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem featured speaker at New Hampshire Republican Dinner in October”
I think Governor Noem is more interested in “not being in Pierre,” but it’s actually kind of cool to see that others in the country are interested in the type of leadership we enjoy watching on TV from South Dakota.
Fixed it for you.
She will spend less time in Pierre, and probably the state of South Dakota than any other governor in state history.
I have a trip planned to Cancun in February. Can you tell me which way the groundhog will predict?
Like how Hillary supporters can’t get over losing the election, the neocons said Trump’s foreign policy willl be a disaster, especially in the Middle East vis a vis Israel, etc.it is hilarious how many people who can’t accept Noem was nominated/elected and then are really galled she is exceeding expectations of even her supporters.