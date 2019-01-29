Is Billie Sutton trying to extend his “Best Used by” date?

If you recall the seemingly never-ending series of e-mails that had been blasting out from Billie Sutton:

As well as news stories regarding his future:

Sutton said his gubernatorial campaign doesn’t have any debt and his fundraising efforts come as he’s heard encouragement to stay engaged and think of ways to “have an impact moving forward.” Sutton said his goal is to bring people together in an age of hyper-partisanship. Sutton didn’t share how much he’s raised since the election, and the next campaign finance reporting isn’t due until January. Sutton, 34, said it’s too early to tell whether he’d run against incoming U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson or U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds in 2020 and he hasn’t thought seriously about opting for a rematch against Noem in 2022. and… Republican strategist Jason Glodt in a statement called Sutton’s fundraising emails “unusual,” saying he should be more open with voters about his intentions since he’s seeking money.

Read that here.

It’s hard to tell from the latest campaign finance report how much of Sutton’s fundraising came in after he lost the election, but the heavy fundraising may have been done to bankroll his efforts at maintaining a profile.

Consider this firmly in the realm of rumor, but the rumors swirling in Democrat circles are that Sutton isn’t necessarily looking to jump into a race he can’t win against Mike Rounds for US Senate. But rather I’m being told that Sutton is interested in a rematch against now Governor Kristi Noem. A campaign that would start in 3 years.

Seriously. That’s what I heard.

The problem with that scenario is that Sutton lost for a reason, and like a gas station sandwich, his handlers can attempt a lot of things to stop the march of time, but there are reasons a majority of South Dakotans didn’t pick him in that race, and a candidate who lost an election goes stale pretty quickly.

Then again, if you’re a Democrat in South Dakota you’ve got what you’ve got. Even if it was the same gas station sandwich you saw on the shelf when you passed by 3 years earlier.

Like this: Like Loading...