I was just noting that now former Democrat Congressional Candidate Ryan Ryder, with his string of tweets, didn’t even manage to hang on as long as former Democrat Congressional Candidate Ellee Spawn!
3 thoughts on “Just an observation on Ryan Ryder”
SDDP is a disaster and DaTokers will have to find a new candidate. Calling all basement dwellers. Get off the video games, take a shower so you don’t smell like skunk and be a candidate.
At least Democrats tell their wackos to leave. We don’t make them president.
What…? Are you saying Trump isn’t a wacko?
“He surrounded himself with sycophants, including many whack jobs from outside the government, who fed him a steady diet of comforting but unsupported conspiracy theories.” Former Attorney General William Barr. Trump “has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed,” writes Barr, per the Wall Street Journal. He urges Republicans to look instead toward “an impressive array of younger candidates” who embrace the Trump agenda without the “erratic personal behavior.”
“The election was not ‘stolen,'” Barr writes. “Trump lost it.” He adds that Trump could have won had he “exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.”
“Trump cared only about one thing: himself,” writes Barr, per the Washington Post. “Country and principle took second place.”
Barr asserts that Trump “lost his grip” after the election, per the New York Times. “He stopped listening to his advisers, became manic and unreasonable, and was off the rails,” Barr writes.