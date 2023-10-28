Rob Port with InForum newspapers in North Dakota has a new article out this afternoon about the North Dakota Republican Party’s new Executive Director, and ex-chair of the Minnehaha County GOP, Dave Roetman. And it’s a doozy.
Apparently Rob went through Roetman’s twitter account, and found the type of things that a person really does not want to have come out about their conduct on Twitter.
On X (formerly twitter), Mr. Roetman was a frequent commenter on photos of women in various states of undress, often commenting, “she seems nice.”
In other posts, Roetman was openly disparaging of women.
“Here’s a quarter, keep it between your knees,” he said in response to a post about a woman seeking relationship advice. He endorsed groping women, and in response to another user’s post about whether an attractive woman in a photograph could make sandwiches, made a crude quip about making pies.
and..
Roetman also made bigoted comments about race. In response to a news article about Black Americans leaving the country, he posted a meme saying, “Well…bye.”
and..
You can view the nearly 100 images I captured from his account here. I’ll warn you, again, that these images are offensive and often quite risque.
When I reached him for comment about these posts, asking if he felt they represented appropriate behavior for a party leader, Roetman was unapologetic. “I am a man who stands by his words,” he said in an emailed reply.
Oh my! That’s not good.
And lest you think the stuff Rob pulled off of twitter is ancient, Dave’s endorsement of the groping of a woman’s breasts was dated September 17th.. as in a month ago.
This might be the shortest tenure ever for a North Dakota GOP Executive Director.
12 thoughts on “ND Reporter does deep dive on new NDGOP Exec. Director Dave Roetman’s social media. It is not a good look.”
It’s really creepy that you collected 100 pictures from his account.
rob port captured them, and it’s his job to sift peoples’ garbage to find the truth. so please don’t make a dramatic show of getting skeeved out over this.
It was Rob Port’s article. I’m actually blocked by Roetman on twitter. (Not that I noticed until earlier this week.)
It’s even creepier that this POS Roetman proclaims to helm the party of family values. Turns out he’s just another wolf in sheep’s clothing.
His comments are fine.
I see cancel culture and the uniparty is alive and well in ND.
So is racism. Who suggests black people “go back to Wakanda?”
Real good job of vetting by the NDGOP. Or perhaps this is the guy they wanted.
Anon at 6:24 has diagnosed the problem….either the committee doing the hiring did no vetting or they share Mr. Roetman’s deplorable attitudes.
The Family Values Party. Is Dave still podcasting at the Patriot Ripple? He could have Governor Noem and Cory L. on the show.
I’m surprised Dave looks at women.
I’m confused on the post that shows a picture of a giant sausage. It has the caption “uncle Dave’s sausage” Dave says “I can confirm”
What does that mean and is the post actually about a sausage?
This isn’t too shocking. Dave and his circle of buddies have a reputation of being creeps. The young conservative women of SD are thankful he’s gone. Women of ND: you’ve been notified.