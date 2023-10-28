ND Reporter does deep dive on new NDGOP Exec. Director Dave Roetman’s social media. It is not a good look.

Rob Port with InForum newspapers in North Dakota has a new article out this afternoon about the North Dakota Republican Party’s new Executive Director, and ex-chair of the Minnehaha County GOP, Dave Roetman. And it’s a doozy.

Apparently Rob went through Roetman’s twitter account, and found the type of things that a person really does not want to have come out about their conduct on Twitter.

On X (formerly twitter), Mr. Roetman was a frequent commenter on photos of women in various states of undress, often commenting, “she seems nice.” In other posts, Roetman was openly disparaging of women. “Here’s a quarter, keep it between your knees,” he said in response to a post about a woman seeking relationship advice. He endorsed groping women, and in response to another user’s post about whether an attractive woman in a photograph could make sandwiches, made a crude quip about making pies. and.. Roetman also made bigoted comments about race. In response to a news article about Black Americans leaving the country, he posted a meme saying, “Well…bye.” and.. You can view the nearly 100 images I captured from his account here. I’ll warn you, again, that these images are offensive and often quite risque. When I reached him for comment about these posts, asking if he felt they represented appropriate behavior for a party leader, Roetman was unapologetic. “I am a man who stands by his words,” he said in an emailed reply.

Read the entire story here.

Oh my! That’s not good.

And lest you think the stuff Rob pulled off of twitter is ancient, Dave’s endorsement of the groping of a woman’s breasts was dated September 17th.. as in a month ago.

This might be the shortest tenure ever for a North Dakota GOP Executive Director.