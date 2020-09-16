New postcard hits mailboxes in District 35 from SDGOP, with Gov. Noem endorsing Jessica Castleberry

This card is hitting mailboxes across Rapid City in District 35, and it makes note of who the Republican is in the District 35 State Senate contest. And I even have a clean copy for you to look at.

The GOP postcard notes Jessica Castleberry’s conservative bonafides, which are also matched with an endorsement with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

While Castleberry’s opponent might try to claim he’s kind of like a Republican.. there’s only one Republican candidate in the race for D35 State Senate. And that’s Senator Castleberry.

Make a point to go visit Jessica’s website at JessicaCastleberry.com, and support a great Republican for State Senate!