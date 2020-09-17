Rounds Receives Top Rating from Pro-Life Group

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) received an “A” Rating from the pro-life organization the Susan B. Anthony List for consistently voting to protect the lives of unborn babies as well as the consciences of taxpayers who don’t want their hard-earned tax dollars paying for abortions domestically or internationally.

“Every life is a precious gift from God,” said Rounds. “The sanctity of human life is something we should all seek to protect. I’ll continue working in the Senate on policies that are pro-family and pro-life. I thank the Susan B. Anthony List for all they do to protect the lives of unborn children.”

To read more about Rounds’ “A” rating or the Susan B. Anthony List, click HERE.

###