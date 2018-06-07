Noem to Host Thank You Reception in Rapid City on Friday! Be There!

Noem to Host Thank You Reception in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Kristi Noem will host a Thank You Reception in Rapid City on Friday, June 8, at 5:30PM. She looks to thank South Dakotans in person for their encouragement and support in the Republican primary election. The event is free and open to the press and public.

WHAT: Thank You Reception

DATE: Friday, June 8

TIME: 5:30PM-7:00PM (MT)

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Rapid City-Rushmore Plaza (505 N 5th Street, Rapid City)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This event is free and open to the public.

