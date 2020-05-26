SDGOP going virtual for 2020 State Convention; convention will go electronic to maintain social distancing

From the SDGOP:

GOP announces that 2020 GOP state convention will ‘virtually’ be one of the best party gatherings to date; convention will go electronic to maintain social distancing

The South Dakota Republican Party announced today that the 2020 Republican State Convention is changing format due to the predicted size of the gathering, and will instead be held electronically to ensure safe social distancing as a result of the Chinese Coronavirus.

The South Dakota Republican State Convention will be held on June 20th, starting at 10 AM Central Time. The Republican Party will be utilizing an electronic system to record votes by Voatz, a for-profit, private mobile election voting application which was successfully used this year for Republican Conventions in Utah and Arizona.

Chairman Dan Lederman noted that State Republican party bylaws were recently changed and filed with the Secretary of State to allow for the convention to take place in this manner for 2020. “With the unique situation this year with the coronavirus, we will be operating with a skeleton crew at our headquarters in Sioux Falls (212 S Main) and at a satellite location in Rapid City for people to gather if they choose. Otherwise, all voting will be electronic.”

Read the entire release here.