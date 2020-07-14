SDPB writing about Governor Kristi Noem’s high approval ratings.

(While managing to avoid noting where they found out about it), South Dakota Public Broadcasting has a story about Governor Kristi Noem’s recent sky-high approval polling among South Dakotans:
Dan Lederman is the chair of the South Dakota GOP. He says the poll reflects her response to COVID-19
“At a time when a lot of governor’s pushed for locking down their states, she kept it open,” Lederman says. “She let the people make their own decisions. That’s something that will continue to keep working in her favor for the public. Because the constituents, the voters, are smart. They see that they’re given the drivers seat in how things are ran.”
Read SDPB’s story (about South Dakota’s thumbs up for Kristi) here.
And, you can read the polling memo they are writing about for yourself here.
Lots of talk of Kristi’s future, enjoy the moment though and she would be in a lot stronger position being governor than a member of Trump’s administration for Presidential run in 2024.
Keep up the good work
Lederman’s statement is a dumb oversimplification. Noem’s stance seems to have worked largely because of the type of state South Dakota is: lowly populated with people dispersed geographically. Florida and Texas tried to do something similar and they are suffering for it. So damn tiring watching people’s politics try to make this a one size fits all solution. A better conservative argument would be to let the states figure out for themselves what makes sense. What works for South Dakota won’t necessarily work for others.