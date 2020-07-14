SDPB writing about Governor Kristi Noem’s high approval ratings.

(While managing to avoid noting where they found out about it), South Dakota Public Broadcasting has a story about Governor Kristi Noem’s recent sky-high approval polling among South Dakotans:

Dan Lederman is the chair of the South Dakota GOP. He says the poll reflects her response to COVID-19

“At a time when a lot of governor’s pushed for locking down their states, she kept it open,” Lederman says. “She let the people make their own decisions. That’s something that will continue to keep working in her favor for the public. Because the constituents, the voters, are smart. They see that they’re given the drivers seat in how things are ran.”