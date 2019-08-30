South Dakota Democrats announce this AM that they are in such dire condition they have to close their doors.

South Dakota Democrats have apparently announced that they’re giving up all pretenses of being an organized political party after the recent disclosures of their mismanagement and financial issues. From a post by Cory Heidelberger at Dakota Free Press:

In reviewing our budget, the biggest operating expenses are attributed to the office rent in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Therefore, we have made the necessary decision to close both offices within the next month and staff will begin work remotely. We anticipate this being temporary until we are in a better financial position. [SDDP chair Paula Hawks, e-mail, 2019.08.29].

Read that here.

Given the fact that they are already in the hole by over 46k, are facing a massive fine and will likely have to forfeit over 20K as a result of their FEC Audit, “until we are in a better financial position” might be a really, really long time.

And I’m still wondering why they still have the same treasurer in charge that they’ve had for past decade who was at the helm of the “numerous issues with SDDP finances.”

Update..

Any guesses whether the Argus will finally find the problems Dems have with their finances “newsworthy”

Not what I said at all. That wasn’t newsworthy and this isn’t newsworthy. I was pointing out that you’re accusing the Democrats of something the Republicans have also done and then having a temper tantrum that the news isn’t reporting about the Democrats. — Lisa Kaczke (@LisaKaczke) August 27, 2019