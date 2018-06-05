That’s not good. Reports of Voter system problems statewide on election day.

Considering the Secretary of State is running in the race at the top of the ballot for Congress, reports like this don’t help her in the quest for higher office:

Brown County deputy auditor Lynn Heupel tells American News reporter Shannon Marvel this morning that the voting system is down statewide. We have been unable to independently confirm that. However, Brown County commissioner Duane Sutton told Marvel at this morning’s commission meeting that Brookings County is also experiencing problems with voting.

Read that here.

I’m happy to report that the Secretary of State was able to get other important news out:

