That’s not good. Reports of Voter system problems statewide on election day.

Considering the Secretary of State is running in the race at the top of the ballot for Congress, reports like this don’t help her in the quest for higher office:
Brown County deputy auditor Lynn Heupel tells American News reporter Shannon Marvel this morning that the voting system is down statewide.
We have been unable to independently confirm that.
However, Brown County commissioner Duane Sutton told Marvel at this morning’s commission meeting that Brookings County is also experiencing problems with voting.
I’m happy to report that the Secretary of State was able to get other important news out:
Rapid City Journal reporting computer problems with voting, causing delays.
There are definitely computer issues in Yankton County.
Russian hackers again?
Have they tried turning them off and then back on again?
When in doubt, first reboot.
the pennington county “e-polling” system was down due to a glitch. we had heard from the election office that paper ballots were being developed and sent out to the “e-polling” precincts as quickly as they could be. many people were turned away during the initial problem in the first hour of voting and the timing of the glitch could have a significant effect on turnout and results in a county with the republican governor and house primaries, and a city vote on a new civic center arena.
CLARIFICATION: the glitch was in a voter identification system the pollsters used to check each voter’s id and eligibility. with the system down, the county office had to issue hard-copy voter rolls for each precinct and do it the old way. the delay was in printing and shipping the hard copies out to the locations. there may be extra voting time allowed this evening to make up for the delays which affected a few precincts in the west part of rapid city.
We need to get rid of vote centers.
I hate to ask, but are we going to take bets on how long we have until the SOS attempts to blame her predecessor?
Yesterday.
if i was going full tilt paranoid, i’d be blaming opponents of state-sanctioned voter i-d systems gumming up the works somehow.
At the end of the day, what do we gain with all these items which can go wrong?
1) Increased security? No, a printed voter roll is static and can’t be changed. Same with a ballot.
2) Faster vote count? Not material because of optical scanners (which can be audited, see #1)
3) Lower cost? Not material. Printing the ballots and rolls is less than $.50 a voter or $100,000 statewide. Small part of of the cost of an election.
Computerized voting accomplishes one thing; it makes it easier to tamper with election results.
Why weren’t PROVISIONAL BALLOTS used!?!
So glad I voted absentee.