This number should give candidates pause. They need to start campaigning earlier

From KEVN, candidates need to make sure they’re tapping into the importance of early voting. And we may see it become more and more prevalent:

We won’t know until Tuesday who the winners are in this election but one thing seems certain: There will be a lot of votes to count.

That’s because the early voting numbers are high. Very high.

“Early voting number have been phenomenal this year,” said Pennington County Auditor Julie Pearson.

The numbers? 6,697 Pennington County voters cast early ballots this election setting a new all-time record for any primary vote.