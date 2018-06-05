This number should give candidates pause. They need to start campaigning earlier

From KEVN, candidates need to make sure they’re tapping into the importance of early voting. And we may see it become more and more prevalent:
We won’t know until Tuesday who the winners are in this election but one thing seems certain: There will be a lot of votes to count.
That’s because the early voting numbers are high. Very high.
“Early voting number have been phenomenal this year,” said Pennington County Auditor Julie Pearson.
The numbers? 6,697 Pennington County voters cast early ballots this election setting a new all-time record for any primary vote.
Good news for Jackley.
I was the 29th voter at my precinct this morning. I always vote at the same time (7:30 a.m.) to gauge turnout. Lightest I’ve ever seen by half which shocks me: contested Governor and contested US House.
There are quite a bit of RV voters that they need to consider too. They could make a difference.
If heavy, early voting ends up being a deciding factor in today’s election, I can see two big negatives arising:
1) Candidates will likely start going negative much earlier and make the overall tones of many prominent races much more bitter.
2) Sioux Falls and Rapid City may be more encouraged to schedule local elections in order to promote “favorite son” candidates.
That number should give Americans pause. We need to wait and collect as much information as we can before we vote.
I don’t know if I agree with that. This race closed at the end by most accounts. Noem was up earlier so she may have banked votes. Now… specific to Rapid city, that may be helpful to Jackley.