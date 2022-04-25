Release: South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Welcomes Support from South Dakota Synod, ELCA 

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Welcomes Support from South Dakota Synod, ELCA
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced today that they received the endorsement of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), a community of 200 churches across South Dakota with more than 96,000 baptized members.
“Our synod is ready to support Medicaid expansion in South Dakota,” stated Bishop Hagmaier. “By action of the 2021 South Dakota Synod Assembly, a majority of lay and clergy voting members adopted a resolution to support expanding healthcare coverage for vulnerable communities. As disciples of Jesus, we are called to follow his teachings to care for the poor, heal the sick, and stand with marginalized communities. We hope others will follow and support this effort.”
Zach Marcus, Campaign Manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said of the endorsement from the Synod, “We are grateful for the support of the South Dakota Synod for our efforts. Together we will remind South Dakotans that there are numerous reasons: fiscal, spiritual, individual, to support Medicaid expansion. We will bring hundreds of millions of our dollars back home, and make more than 40,000 of our friends and neighbors newly eligible for affordable health care. ”
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community Healthcare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.
####
9 thoughts on “Release: South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Welcomes Support from South Dakota Synod, ELCA ”
Separation of church and state unless we need their support to accomplish bigger government goals.
What separation of church and state?
The ELCA is just a liberal political action organization posing as a church…no wonder they have lost a few million members over the past 15 or so years.
“As disciples of Jesus, we are called to follow His teachings to abuse the power of government, steal money from non-Christians, and waste their money on whatever causes we deem worthy.”
I was one of the ELCA’s “more than 96,000 baptized members” in South Dakota, and its leadership hasn’t taken the teachings of Jesus seriously since the 1980s.
using abuse governmental aggression and steal care for the poor, heal the sick, and stand with marginalized communities.
As disciples of Jesus, we are called to follow his teachings to care for the poor, heal the sick, and stand with marginalized communities.
Oops. Pat, if you’d like to delete this comment and the third and fourth graphs of the one above, feel free.
is the synod going to help pay for it?
When a sales tax increase is required, we can remind the ELCA of their support
Medicaid equals free health care. The problem is rhat nothing is free and someone (taxpayers again… you and me) will have to pay for it.
Medicaid expansion means government expansion
If the ELCA wants to provide free medical care, why don’t they use their own money to build and staff a medical center here? There are already a few Lutheran hospitals around the country. Why don’t they build more of them?