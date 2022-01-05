Uh oh.
If you recall from earlier this year, when former and current gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel was equating mask wearing with satanic rituals and was a “freedom speaker” at the 9/18 anti-vaxxer rally, I’m wondering is there’s any second guessing going on about now.
If a person is sick with symptoms that involve respiratory distress, if it were me, I would go see a physician. Or at least go to Walgreens and get a $24 COVID test and figure out what you’re sick with, before anything turns serious.
And that does not include quackish facebook cures such as sheep dewormer, as some have done.
10 thoughts on “Anti-Mask, Anti-Vaccination advocate & Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel reporting on facebook that she’s sick and short of breath.”
The potheads were claiming prior to the election smoking pot kills the COVID bug and makes them immune to it.
Vitamin C?
Crystals?
I’m sure an anti-vaxxer/masker will pull up to ones house and have some remedy in the trunk of their car.
No, no they weren’t. I suppose you also believe the election was stolen and a roving band of Antifa busses came to Sioux Falls?
Potheads have problems with their memory as it is so no surprise.
Congratulations, that makes no sense. You drunk?
5G is supposed to go-live tomorrow.
China’s went-live on Halloween.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-50258287
Testing for covid doesn’t solve covid.
Take the high road on this one, bud.
Wish Lora a speedy recovery from her cold.
Who has EVER said that testing for COVID solves covid? Obviously it might help reduce it’s spread.
I wish her well. I also hope she gets tested and if it is COVID, she can be honest about it and encourage others to avoid it.
It was implicit in the OP that testing would lead to a better outcome than what Lora has chosen for herself.
No – It was implicit from the OP that testing would let her know if she needs to quarantine and/or seek medical attention.
Didn’t her husband just die?
Yes he did. Regardless of her political stances, it seems that right now it’s certainly best to just keep her and her family in our prayers.