Kristi Noem for Governor Rally in Pioneer Park

The Kristi Noem for Governor rally had a nice crowd of about 40 or so people who popped in for the event in Pioneer Park tonight. It included some local dignitaries, as well as some friends from out of town:





The Noem tour ends up in Watertown tonight.

Tomorrow is the big day – If you haven’t already voted early/absentee, make sure you participate and cast a ballot! Your vote counts!

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...