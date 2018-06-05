Kristi Noem for Governor Rally in Pioneer Park

The Kristi Noem for Governor rally had a nice crowd of about 40 or so people who popped in for the event in Pioneer Park tonight. It included some local dignitaries, as well as some friends from out of town:
The Noem tour ends up in Watertown tonight.
Tomorrow is the big day – If you haven’t already voted early/absentee, make sure you participate and cast a ballot! Your vote counts!
Nice to see Fitz there supporting Kristi!
Fitz was in town meeting delegates. Go Fitz!
So he doesn’t support Kristi then?
or is Fitz one of the 52 States Attorneys that endorsed Jackley?
KM–I still have not seen a list….like this one…I’d like to know and same with Milbrant in Brown County Sheriff race, did he endorse Marty?
Were you hoping I’d provide you with one? I won’t be.
I’m not familiar with “52 States Attorneys” whom have endorsed Jackley, I never made that claim. The list I did provide was simply to help someone who was having trouble getting started with doing their own research;)
I have not found either list.
I don’t think they exist.
I am going to say I am endorsed by all the sheriffs and states attorneys then also, since I don’t need to show a list…come on Marty
Looks like Trudy Qualm there supporting Kristi also!
Trudy has a Kristi shirt on though!
I got a coffee cup from Fitz, delivered to my home in person.
So he would make a good office gofer.
How do I get bribed for my vote by getting a coffee cup delivered to my door?
I love Larry Rhoden but it just doesn’t seem right to see him in a t-shirt.
Republican LG from Union Center makes as much sense as Republican VP from South Dakota.
I don’t know. I think that McCain would have been better off with Thune in ’08, than Palin…. 😉
He has senate experience a good quality for a Lt gov that runs the senate.
Meade county also!
Agreed. I’m not sold on Kristi, but Rhoden is a solid choice for LG. If she wins, she should pick him.
Agree with Troy. He does nothing to broaden her base of support.
Completely disagree. Noem isn’t a little known state legislator who needs geographic balance on the ticket. She’s a known statewide official and she woukd be wise to choose someone who she works well with and can help govern. She should NOT choose someone based off geography. Do you think Trump needed Pence to win Indiana? No. He needed a governing partner who knew how to govern and work with Congress.
You know, it’s just not that simple. I think Rhoden would be a good pick. First, you want someone you can campaign with, and he’s right there in the picture! He’s run a statewide race before and knows the grind, which also helps his name recognition a bit. Second, you want someone you can govern with, which means he works well with you and with the legislature. I guess I don’t know of anyone who could do both as well as Rhoden could. He gained a lot of respect after the last campaign the way he respected Rounds before the primary and supported and campaigned for him in the general. If any regular GOP-ers aren’t excited about Kristi, I think most would be excited about Larry.
Look at Kristi’s Facebook page. They are rocking it with enormous views, great turnout at bus tour events. All the energy and enthusiasm seems to be with Noem. I think Noem wins 52% to 48%.
Yeah. They must have a dozen people standing around.
I think Governors should pick who they want for whatever reason they want. And live with the consequences, good or ill.
But to your point, pence was critical to winning similar states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania where he campaigned non-stop.
So, if Rhoden is the only person who she can work with to govern and she thinks she has no need for electoral help, she should pick him.
Rhoden has been in good favor of a large majority of the constituents from Marty’s “home town” district. Might have made sense to announce before the primary…
You just explained why Lt Cowboy was not a good choice for DD.
Quick, everyone occupy a table to make it look like there was a bigger crowd present.
Admire Jackley for not bringing up the Congresswoman’s false narrative on the death tax and the 100+ mile an hour speeding tickets and missed court appearances.
Might be. I know nothing of the dynamics between the two. You seem to know something about that. My comment is LG is not a spouse. A lot of factors come into play. The list of people I can work with is long. Not who I want for a spouse or who wants to marry me. My comment is not to confuse the two.
And, after this bruising primary, no matter who wins had better be thinking of healing/reconciliation and not taking anything for granted. Remember #1 seed Virginia lost to #15 UMBC this year in the NCAA. There are no sure things and having a great working relationship is of no value if you don’t have a job.
Won’t claim to know anything more than you about how they work together. Just general knowledge that they seem to work well together, coupled with the facts that he’s been campaigning for her throughout the race, and riding the bus across the state for her in these last days. In all, standby prior comments that he sure seems good for both the campaign and the governorship.
Talking about healing after the primary, that’s true every time there’s a contested primary and this is no exception. Larry lead the healing in the last cycle and he could do it again.
Rhoden is the best person for the job.