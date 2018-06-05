Let the planning for the SDWC 2018 Fish & Chips tour of Washington DC commence!

It is SO on!

My wife came back from a meeting today, and announced that she has a work conference next month in Washington DC. (I think it took me all of 10 minutes to arrange adult supervision for the kids.) I’m less concerned with it being DC in sweltering July, as opposed to the fact I actually have an opportunity to go!

A trip to DC means two things. #1 – I’ll be stopping up on the hill to visit our delegation. And #2? Planning for the SDWC 2018 Fish & Chips tour of Washington DC shall now commence!

Like this: Like Loading...