Liz May PAC attacking conservatives, calling them RINO’s. How many donations do they have to make to Hillary Clinton to be conservatives in her book?

This postcard is making the rounds on Facebook this morning from Liz May’s Conservative Principles PAC:

Where Liz May is attacking other Republicans as being RINOs. Well, that’s interesting. And it makes me wonder where her proof is.

I mean.. considering Liz May’s own track record of donating to Hillary Clinton more than once during the 2008 election cycle:

I mean, how many times do you have to support Hillary to be a true Republican in her book?