Liz May PAC attacking conservatives, calling them RINO’s. How many donations do they have to make to Hillary Clinton to be conservatives in her book?

This postcard is making the rounds on Facebook this morning from Liz May’s Conservative Principles PAC:
Where Liz May is attacking other Republicans as being RINOs. Well, that’s interesting. And it makes me wonder where her proof is.
I mean.. considering Liz May’s own track record of donating to Hillary Clinton more than once during the 2008 election cycle:
I mean, how many times do you have to support Hillary to be a true Republican in her book?
The term RINO is becoming just as irrelevant as “racist” is. It is used so often without meaning that no one takes it seriously any longer. A true RINO votes primarily with democrats but claims to be a Republican. I doubt that those who use the term could prove that for those they condemn. It’s almost always used towards politicians they disagree with on one or more issues.
Coming from a turncoat like you…this is rich
I agree with your assessment of “RINO” terminology and significance. A good friend of mine has come up with another term for them and that is “TransDemos”!
So let’s assume I’m a D9 Republican primary voter. I’m supposed to just go along with this negative postcard from some “conservative” PAC and not vote for Jesse or Ken? So vote for Bethany. But then again, there’s only 3 people running for 2 seats. They do realize that Ken or Jesse will get in right? Like there’s no way Bethany gets in alone. Seems dumb to me on multiple counts. Negativity also doesn’t work with me.
The Tea Party started calling everyone left of Limbaugh “RINO”. Reagan would certainly be a RINO in their book.
Amnesty
Supported Assault weapons ban
Supported Brady bill
Eliminated capital gains preferential treatment
Supported “safety net”.
And others
Can you imagine anyone with Reagans record being allowed in today’s Republican Party? Even mainstream Republican if today would be appalled.
Reagan was from California. He would still be considered a conservative in California!
They want it all but don’t want to pay for it. They have become the Democrats. They want a wall, police, interstates, and grants for our state government. They don’t understand that the only way to get those is to eventually vote yes… Approprations are the only way to pay for those.
Rep. Soye is the #2 ranked most conservative in the state by CPAC.
Soye had a bill that died on the Floor, thankfully. If you were unable to carry your own biological child and used a surrogate, you had to adopt your own biological child. If that’s #2 conservative I’d say thanks but NO thanks.
Can you tell us what bill number or provide a link?
HB 1311