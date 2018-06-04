New Neal Tapio for Congress Commercial

The Neal Tapio for Congress campaign has posted a new commercial. From Facebook:

6 Replies to "New Neal Tapio for Congress Commercial"

  2. Troy Jones

    I heard his radio ad this morning. Wasn’t bad until it got to his agriculture platform. I sounded like it was written by the Farmer’s Union which isn’t a majority viewpoint in the Democrat agriculture community and an anathema to the Republican agriculture community. Far from conservative. It was crazy liberal stuff.

  4. Anon

    I can’t even see the ad. Won’t load to the page. Love Neal, but think he is going to lose. We’re stuck with goofy ass Dusty.

    1. Anonymous

      Goofy? As in he looks like a nerd to you? Or is it his well thought out positions and ability to articulate the issues that is silly to you?

