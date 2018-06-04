New Neal Tapio for Congress Commercial Posted on June 4, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ The Neal Tapio for Congress campaign has posted a new commercial. From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It needed more pictures not just words in the middle
Put some people Neal is talking to or shaking hands with in there.
I heard his radio ad this morning. Wasn’t bad until it got to his agriculture platform. I sounded like it was written by the Farmer’s Union which isn’t a majority viewpoint in the Democrat agriculture community and an anathema to the Republican agriculture community. Far from conservative. It was crazy liberal stuff.
very nice. I liked it !
I can’t even see the ad. Won’t load to the page. Love Neal, but think he is going to lose. We’re stuck with goofy ass Dusty.
Goofy? As in he looks like a nerd to you? Or is it his well thought out positions and ability to articulate the issues that is silly to you?