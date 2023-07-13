This is not exactly the story I expected to read this morning.
According to the Secretary of State’s campaign finance website, Ravnsborg recently formed a new state political action committee (PAC) he’s calling “$99 for Freedom.”
And..
No other paperwork has been filed with the Secretary of State’s office for Ravnsborg’s PAC, but the primary interest of the committee provided by Ravnsborg was to “elect conservative candidates.”
Apparently he created this PAC back in February, and people are only now noticing. It will be interesting to see how much he raises to influence South Dakota elections.
One thought on “Jason Ravnsborg forms PAC to raise money & influence elections”
Wow. Talk about the guy who keeps cutting conservatives out at the knees. Go away. You are not needed. Have legislators in House learned nothing?
Wiped out from every leadership position.
Run. Run as fast as you can. Send his money back.