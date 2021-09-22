Citizens for Liberty want to expand special session to prevent “injection with an unwanted gene serum”

As the legislature prepares to tackle a solemn subject, you can count on Rapid City’s Citizens for Liberty to bring the crazy.

So this mass e-mail just went out to legislators from Tonchi Weaver representing the group, as she encourages them to expand the special session in November to prevent “injection with an unwanted gene serum.” And no, I’m not kidding:

From: [email protected] <[email protected]>

Sent: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

To: [email protected] <[email protected]>

Subject: Special session Dear Senator: If the legislature convenes a special session to deal with the impeachment of AG Ravnsborg, why not also hear draft bills 55 (Hansen, Odenbach) and 76 (Gosch)? The impeachment question is important, but whether or not an employer has the right to coerce employees to be injected with an unwanted gene serum, or to demand vaccination status is even more important to the average South Dakotan. Laws protect employees from sexual coercion. Medical coercion is even more invasive, and all the risk is assumed by the person receiving the unwanted shot. We encourage you to hear these necessary bills. Respectfully, Tonchi Weaver

SD Citizens for Liberty

Rapid City, SD

605-348-7521 (h) 605-390-4078 (c)

“whether or not an employer has the right to coerce employees to be injected with an unwanted gene serum.” Not sure what you say about that.

Looking for someone to bring the crazy? Apparently Citizens for Liberty managed to do that and more.