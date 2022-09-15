State Rep. Mortenson delivers some healing (and steaks) to Governor Noem as she recovers from back surgery September 15, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “State Rep. Mortenson delivers some healing (and steaks) to Governor Noem as she recovers from back surgery”
My family and I support Governor Noem.